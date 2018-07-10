New Cars and Bikes in India

2018 Honda CD 110 Dream DX Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 48,272

The CD 100 Dream DX is priced at Rs. 48,272 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 2018 Honda CD 110 Dream DX will be available in 4 colours

  • The 2018 CD 110 Dream DX gets new graphics
  • The engine is the same as before; No mechanical changes
  • It is priced at Rs. 48,272 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India has launched the 2018 CD 110 Dream DX in India at a price of ₹ 48,272 (ex-showroom, Delhi). An outright 110 cc commuter, the CD 110 Dream DX gets new golden graphics along with a chrome muffler protector. Apart from this, the bike also gets a heavy duty carrier at the rear. The 2018 CD 110 Dream DX can trace its legacy back to Honda's first mass market bike, the Dream D, which was launched in Japan way back in 1949. The CD 100 Dream DX is basically aimed at the rural market, and therefore it gets a single-piece long seat, high ground clearance of 179 mm and a key lock utility box as well.

Honda

Honda Bikes

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "The iconic CD brand has been winning the trust of millions of customers globally since 1966. Taking forward its legacy, 2018 CD 110 Dream DX offers the same level of trust and reliability. We are confident that the new edition too will garner good response from our customers especially when there are sentiments in rural demand."

The CD 110 Dream DX gets Honda's trusted 110cc HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine which makes 8.31 bhp and peak torque of 9.09 Nm. The engine is paired to a 4-speed manual gearbox. The bike has a company claimed top speed of 86 kmph. Other features include tubeless tyres, viscous air filter and a maintenance free battery as well. The 2018 Honda CD 110 Dream DX will be available in four colours which are black with cabin gold, black with green metallic, black with grey silver metallic and black with red or blue metallic.

or select from popular cities