Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has updated the price of the new 2018 Honda CBR250R on the company's website. Priced at ₹ 1.63 lakh for the standard variant and ₹ 1.93 for the ABS variant (both ex-showroom Delhi), the updated CBR 250R was officially unveiled last month at the Auto Expo 2018. For the 2018 model year, the new Honda CBR250R comes equipped with new styling, a bunch of new features and equipment, and finally, a BS-IV compliant engine as well. The bike competes against the likes of - KTM RC 200, Yamaha Fazer-25, Bajaj Pulsar RS200 and even the new TVS Apache RR 310.

Visually, though the 2018 Honda CBR250R carries the same design and silhouette, it looks fresh thanks to the all-new colour scheme and graphics. The updated model now comes in four different colour shade - Matte Axis Gray Metallic with Mars Orange, Matte Axis Gray Metallic with Striking Green, Pearl Sports Yellow, and Sports Red. Unlike the previous model, the bike now gets an all-black treatment for the alloy wheels with matching pinstripes, exhaust pipe and the rear fenders. There are even body coloured matching pinstripes on the sidewalls of the wheels to add some contrast.

On the equipment and features front, the bike comes with a bunch of new offerings like - full LED headlamps, an updated instrument console, new racing muffler, and other small bits. The bike runs on a pair of 17-inch matte black alloy wheels, shod in 110 mm tyre up front and 140 mm rubber at the rear, both tubeless. Suspension setup involves telescopic front forks and rear pro-link monoshock, while the braking duties are handled by a 296 mm disc brake up front and 220 mm unit for the rear wheel. A new dual-channel ABS comes as an option.

Powering the 2018 Honda CBR250R is a 249.60 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, DOHC engine that comes with PGM-fuel injection (FI) system. Power out remains unchanged with the engine churning out 26.15 bhp at 8500 rpm and a peak torque of 22.9 Nm at 7000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and comes with a top speed of 135 kmph.

Honda 2Wheelers India officially stopped the production of the CBR250R and the CBR150R in May 2017 because the bikes weren't updated to meet the Bharat Stage IV emission regulations. While after 10 months we finally get to see the updated CBR250R, as of now there are no indications that the company will, relaunch the 150 cc model as well. Having said that, Yamaha has already launched the new R15 V3.0 and even Aprilia is set to come out with new RS 150 next year, so, Honda might consider bringing the updated CBR150R sometime later.

