2018 Honda CBR250R and CB Hornet 160R Officially Launched In India

HMSI has officially launched the 2018 versions of the CBR250R and the CB Hornet 160R in India. The prices of the bikes were already revealed earlier.

Honda has officially launched the 2018 CBR250R and the 2018 CB Hornet 106R in India

Highlights

  • The 2018 Honda CBR250R is priced at Rs. 1,63,584 (ex-showroom)
  • The 2018 Honda CB Hornet 160R is priced at Rs. 84,675 (ex-showroom)
  • Both motorcycles get new graphics and LED headlamps

Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India has officially launched the 2018 model of the CBR250R and the CB Hornet 160R in India. The CBR250R is priced at ₹ 1,63,584 while the CB Hornet 160R is priced at ₹ 84,675 (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). Now we already told you about the prices of the two bikes earlier and that is because Honda had silently launched the bikes in the market, with the prices being up in the website. The company officially launched these bikes today. Honda has already started the dispatch of these two motorcycles to its dealerships across India.

Honda

Honda Bikes
2018 honda cb hornet 160r(2018 Honda CB Hornet 160R)

The 2018 Honda CBR250R now gets dual-channel ABS as option and the styling on the bike is updated as well. The bike now gets LED headlamp, two positioning lamps, graphics inspired from the original Fireblade of the '90s and three new colours, which are matte axis grey metallic with Mars Orange, matte axis grey metallic with striking green/pearl sports yellow. The engine specifications remain the same as earlier, with the 249 cc single-cylinder engine churning out 26.15 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 22.9 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike can touch a top speed of 135 kmph.

The CB Hornet 160R too gets an LED headlamp along with dual-channel ABS, which is optional. The bike also gets new graphics along with the 'Hornet' badging on the fuel tank and a backlit, fully digital instrument console and a switch for the hazard lamps. The CB Hornet 160R is available in 4 variants - Standard (front disc, rear drum) / CBS (front and rear disc) / ABS standard (front disc, rear drum) / ABS deluxe (front and rear disc).

