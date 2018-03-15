2018 Honda CB Shine SP, Livo And Dream Yuga Launched In India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) today introduced the 2018 edition of its popular commuter motorcycles - Honda CB Shine SP, Honda Livo, and Honda Dream Yuga. The updates motorcycles, refreshed styling and some new features, were unveiled last month at the Auto Expo 2018. We had already told you the introduction of the 2018 Honda CB Shine SP early this month, which has been priced at ₹ 62,032 (ex-showroom Delhi) and now, Honda, has officially announced it. As for the 2018 models of the 110 cc Honda Livo and Dream Yuga, the bikes have been launched at ₹ 56,230 and ₹ 52,741 respectively, (both ex-showroom, Delhi). All three bikes come with Honda's advanced technologies (Honda Eco Technology and HET tyre) and features (seal chain) as standard.

The 2018 Honda CB Shine SP continues to use the same 125 cc engine

In terms of updates, the 2018 Honda CB Shine SP gets a revised tank design with extended shrouds and new body decals. The bike also gets an updated analogue-digital instrument console that now includes a service indicator and a clock, in addition to all the other essentials. The side panels, tail section and alloy wheels continue to remain the same on the commuter bike. The bike continues to use the same 124.73 cc single cylinder, air-cooled engine. The motor is tuned for 10.16 bhp at 7500 rpm and 10.30 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. The motorcycle gets a 5-speed gearbox. The 2018 edition of CB Shine SP is available in 5 colours - Pearl Siren Blue, Geny Grey Metallic, Black, Athletic Blue Metallic, and Imperial Red Metallic and in 3 variant options, base model with drum brakes, mid variant with disc brake, and top-end model with CBS (combi braking system).

2018 Honda Livo comes with new body graphics and a new instrument console

The Honda Livo 110 cc bike comes with new styling and body graphic along with a new analogue-digital meter console with the Service Due Indicator, clock, and a new low maintenance seal chain. The engine remains unchanged as the bike uses the same 109.19 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that comes with Honda Eco Technology (HET) that makes 8.31 bhp and develops a peak torque of 9 Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a four-speed gearbox.

2018 Honda Dream Yuga gets a new colour - Black with Sunset Brown Metallic

As for the 20118 Honda Dream Yuga, the bike comes with refreshed graphics, revised instrument metre, and body coloured rear view mirrors along with the new HET low rolling resistance tyres. The 2018 Dream Yuga also gets a new colour - Black with Sunset Brown Metallic in addition to the existing five colour options. The engine is the same 110cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder HET engine tuned to produce 8.25bhp of power and 8.63 Nm of torque. Power is channelled to the rear wheel via a four-speed transmission.

