Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the 2018 model of the Aviator at a price of ₹ 55,157 (ex-showroom, Delhi) just a day after the company launched the 2018 Honda Activa i. The Aviator has been updated with features such as LED headlamp and position lamp, 4-in-1 lock which can be used to turn the ignition and open the seat as well, a metal protector for the muffler and a retractable hook near the floorboard. Along with the added features, the 2018 Aviator will also now be offered in a new colour scheme, which is the Pearl Spartan Red along with three existing colours which are Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Amazing White and Matte Selene Silver Metallic. The 2018 Aviator is offered in three variants which are standard, alloy drum and alloy disc.

Speaking on the availability of 2018 Aviator, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice-President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd, said, "Honda is leading India's scooterisation and is continuously extending its advanced upgrades across the scooter range. Now that we have added new attractive and convenient features, the 2018 edition of stylish Aviator is ready to hit the road with enhanced comfort."

The 2018 Honda Aviator gets no mechanical changes and continues to get the existing 109 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 8 bhp of peak power at 7,000 rpm and 8.94 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine continues to be paired with a CVT unit and Honda claims a top speed of 82 kmph for the Aviator.

