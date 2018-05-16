2018 Honda Amaze Vs Rivals: Price Comparison

The second generation Honda Amaze has been finally launched in India, and prices for the subcompact sedan start at ₹ 5.59 lakh, going up to ₹ 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom India). The all-new Amaze is a major leap over its predecessor, which turned out to be a game-changing model for Honda Car India, and is underpinned by an all-new platform with a completely new design, features and the option of a diesel CVT as well. Honda is aiming to replicate the success of the first gen Amaze with the new model, and prices are aggressive. But, how do they stack up against rivals Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Xcent, Ford Aspire and Volkswagen Ameo? We do a quick price comparison of the 2018 Honda Amaze to check its value for money quotient over the competition.

(The new Honda Amaze looks nicer, drives better and offers more)

Petrol Price Comparison

The all-new Honda Amaze petrol is priced from ₹ 5.59 lakh for the base-level E grade, going up to ₹ 7.57 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India) for the range-topping VX grade. Much like most of the competition, the Honda subcompact sedan also draws power from a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission. In comparison, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is about ₹ 4000 cheaper than the new Amaze, starting at ₹ 5.56 lakh for the LXI variant, while the range-topping ZXI+ trim is more expensive than the Amaze VX at ₹ 7.96 lakh.

The Ford Aspire petrol gets the most expensive base variant starting at ₹ 5.71 lakh for the base Ambiente trim, and tops out at ₹ 7.34 lakh for the top-spec Titanium+ trim on the petrol manual version. Keeping prices extremely competitive, the Hyundai Xcent undercuts all its rivals with a starting price of ₹ 5.46 lakh for the E trim, while the top-end SX (O) variant is priced at ₹ 7.64 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

(The Hyundai Xcent is the most aggressively priced subcompact sedan across most trims)

The Volkswagen Ameo recently made the switch to a 1.0-litre petrol engine from a 1.2-litre unit and is offered in four petrol variants. Prices start at ₹ 5.62 lakh for the Trendline trim, and the range-topping Highline Plus trim is priced at ₹ 7.57 lakh (ex-showroom). While the base price is more expensive than the Amaze, the top-spec variant is at par with the Honda offering.

Diesel Price Comparison

The Honda Amaze diesel continues to use the 1.5-litre i-DTEC motor under the hood, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The Amaze base diesel E trim is priced at ₹ 6.69 lakh, while the top-spec VX MT diesel is priced at ₹ 8.67 lakh. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is cheaper here too with a 1.3-litre diesel under the hood and comes at a starting price of ₹ 6.56 lakh for the LDI variant, and goes all the way up to ₹ 8.96 lakh for the ZDI+ trim.

(The Ford Aspire is loaded with features across most trims, but is due for an upgrade)

The Ford Aspire diesel uses a 1.5-litre diesel, like the Amaze, and is priced from ₹ 6.82 lakh for the Ambiente trim, while the range-topping Titanium+ manual is more affordable than its rivals priced at ₹ 8.45 lakh. The Volkswagen Ameo diesel manual uses a 1.5-litre unit and is priced from ₹ 6.65 lakh for the Trendline trim, going up to ₹ 8.81 lakh for top-loaded Highline Plus version.

Here too, the Hyundai Xcent diesel remains the most competitive in prices but gets the smallest engine too with a 1.2-litre oil burner under the hood. The base Xcent diesel E is priced at ₹ 6.38 lakh, going all the way up to ₹ 8.57 lakh for the SX (O) trim (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The top spec trim is slightly more expensive than the Aspire in the segment.

(Like the Amaze, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire also comes with petrol and diesel automatic options)

Petrol Automatic Price Comparison

Given the popularity of automatics recently, the Honda Amaze is offered with an optional CVT paired with the petrol engine. With the popularity of automatics presently, the Amaze CVT competes with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire AMT and Ford Aspire AT, while the Hyundai Xcent comes with an optional 4-speed torque converter. The Volkswagen Ameo is the only offering in the segment to not get the option of a petrol automatic.

The Honda Amaze petrol automatic is available in two trims - S and V - priced at ₹ 7.39 lakh and ₹ 7.99 lakh respectively. Similarly, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire automatic uses an AMT and is offered with the VXI and ZXI trims priced at a much lower ₹ 6.91 lakh and ₹ 7.53 lakh respectively. The Dzire is the most affordable petrol automatic subcompact sedan on sale.

The Hyundai Xcent automatic is offered in a single trim priced at ₹ 7.25 lakh on the S version, while the Ford Aspire gets a DCT unit with a larger 1.5-litre petrol engine under the hood. The Aspire AT is offered in the top-spec Titanium variant priced at ₹ 8.68 lakh, and is by far, the most expensive petrol automatic in the segment.

(The Volkswagen Ameo Diesel is the most expensive automatic on sale)

Diesel Automatic Price Comparison

As the Ford Aspire and Hyundai Xcent give this a miss, the other offerings in this segment all come with a diesel automatic as optional. The Amaze diesel CVT is priced at ₹ 8.39 lakh for the S grade, and ₹ 8.99 lakh for the V grade. The Volkswagen Ameo with the DSG automatic turns out to be the most expensive starting at ₹ 9.20 lakh for the Comfortline, and ₹ 9.99 lakh for the Highline Plus variants. The most affordable diesel automatic subcompact sedan is the Maruti Suzuki Dzire AMT and is priced from ₹ 7.31 lakh for the VDI version, going up to ₹ 9.44 lakh for the range-topping ZDI+ trim.

The Honda Amaze is a big step up from its predecessor and really takes the fight to the top-selling Maruti Dzire and Hyundai Xcent. The upmarket features, distinctive design and aggressive pricing certainly make the Amaze stand out against its rivals, and so does the option of a diesel automatic. Add to that Honda's famed reliability and a standard warranty of 3 years/unlimited km, which should find a lot of takers in the months to come.

