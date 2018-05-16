2018 Honda Amaze India Launch Live Updates: Images, Features, Specifications, Prices

Get all the live updates from the new-generation Honda Amaze Launch in India.

The 2018 Honda Amaze will have a diesel CVT variant as well

The Honda Amaze has always been a very important product for Honda Car India Limited ever since it was first launched five years ago, in 2013. It was Honda's answer to the best-selling Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda's subcompact sedan model. And now, Honda is ready to launch the all-new, new-generation Amaze in India. In fact, Honda has already started the production of the new-generation Amaze in the country. The car was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo and did garner praise with regards to its looks. The new Amaze gets a completely different silhouette along with brand new design as well.

Watch Our New-Generation Honda Amaze Review

Also Read: 2018 Honda Amaze: Price Expectation

We have already driven the new-generation Amaze and were impressed by the features and the performance of the car. What is also impressive is the fact that Honda will offer the Amaze with a CVT in diesel as well. The diesel CVT has a claimed fuel efficiency of 23.8 kmpl while the diesel manual has a claimed fuel efficiency of 27.4 kmpl.

Also Read: 2018 Honda Amaze Exterior Explained

Honda has also increased the length of the new-gen Amaze by 5 mm. At 3995 mm, it is still below the 4-metre mark. As a result, the wheelbase too gets an increase by 65 mm and is measures at 2470 mm. This translates into more space for rear passengers. Of course, the new-gen Amaze gets a tonne of features, especially on the top-spec variants. Also, the petrol variant of the Amaze is now 17 kg lighter than the previous generation model. Honda will have four variants of the Amaze, which are E, S, V, and the top-of-the-line VX. Unfortunately, the CVT will not be offered on the top-spec variant.

Catch our live updates from the launch event of the 2018 Honda Amaze

May 16, 2018
2018 Honda Amaze Ready To Be Launched
As always, Team Carandbike is at the venue! There you go! The new-generation Honda Amaze, wrapped up. The launch event should start in a bit.

May 16, 2018
2018 Honda Amaze Cabin Space
The new-generation Amaze has grown in size as well. The length of the car has grown by 5 mm and the wheelbase has grown by an impressive 65 mm. Also, the car is now wider by 15 mm. This results into more space for passengers.

May 16, 2018
Honda will offer CVT on Petrol and Diesel Amaze
Honda Car India will offer continuous variable transmission or CVT on both the petrol and the diesel engine options of the new-generation Amaze.

May 16, 2018
2018 Honda Amaze Engines
The new-generation Honda Amaze will continue to get the tried and tested 1.2-litre petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine with subtle updates of course.

May 16, 2018
2018 Honda Amaze Rivals
Even though Honda is launching a brand-new, feature packed new-generation Amaze, it has its work cut out! The Amaze will go up against established rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Volkswagen Ameo and the Ford Figo Aspire.

May 16, 2018
2018 Honda Amaze Price Expectation
The anticipation of the prices of the new-generation Amaze is killing us. And we are sure, it is killing you too. Here is our price expectations story of the new-generation Honda Amaze.
2018 Honda Amaze Price Expectation

May 16, 2018
2018 Honda Amaze Review
We have already driven the new-generation Amaze in India and here is our review of the car.
2018 Honda Amaze First Drive Review

May 16, 2018
2018 Honda Amaze Launch Live Updates
Good Morning, Ladies and Gentlemen! Get ready for the launch of the all-new and the new-generation Honda Amaze! We will be bringing you live updates all throughout. Let's get this started already!