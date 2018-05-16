2018 Honda Amaze India Launch Live Updates: Images, Features, Specifications, Prices

The Honda Amaze has always been a very important product for Honda Car India Limited ever since it was first launched five years ago, in 2013. It was Honda's answer to the best-selling Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda's subcompact sedan model. And now, Honda is ready to launch the all-new, new-generation Amaze in India. In fact, Honda has already started the production of the new-generation Amaze in the country. The car was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo and did garner praise with regards to its looks. The new Amaze gets a completely different silhouette along with brand new design as well.

We have already driven the new-generation Amaze and were impressed by the features and the performance of the car. What is also impressive is the fact that Honda will offer the Amaze with a CVT in diesel as well. The diesel CVT has a claimed fuel efficiency of 23.8 kmpl while the diesel manual has a claimed fuel efficiency of 27.4 kmpl.

Honda has also increased the length of the new-gen Amaze by 5 mm. At 3995 mm, it is still below the 4-metre mark. As a result, the wheelbase too gets an increase by 65 mm and is measures at 2470 mm. This translates into more space for rear passengers. Of course, the new-gen Amaze gets a tonne of features, especially on the top-spec variants. Also, the petrol variant of the Amaze is now 17 kg lighter than the previous generation model. Honda will have four variants of the Amaze, which are E, S, V, and the top-of-the-line VX. Unfortunately, the CVT will not be offered on the top-spec variant.

Catch our live updates from the launch event of the 2018 Honda Amaze