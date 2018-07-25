Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced the updated Activa-i for 2018, priced at ₹ 50,010 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 2018 Honda Activa-i scooter comes with cosmetic upgrades and new colour options over the previous version and also gets a marginal price hike. The Activa-i joins the list of updated models in Honda's two-wheeler fleet. The company had announced earlier this year that it will be rolling out upgrades for 18 of its existing models in FY2018-19, while one new two-wheeler will also be launched in the current fiscal.

(The 2018 Honda Activa-i continues to use the same 109 cc engine with 8 bhp)

With respect to the upgrades, the 2018 Honda Activa-i comes with a revised instrument cluster, metallic exhaust muffler, front storage hook and new body graphics. The four-in-one ignition feature, first introduced on the Honda Grazia last year and subsequently in other Honda scooters, also makes it to the 2018 Activa-i. As part of the 2018 update, the scooter gets five new colours - Candy Jazzy Blue, Imperial Red Metallic, Lush Magneta Metallic, Orchid Purple Metallic and Mat Axis Grey Metallic.

There are no changes to the engine however. Power continues to come from the same 109 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned to produce 8 bhp at 7000 rpm and 9 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm, while mated to a CVT unit. The scooter rides on tubeless tyres, while braking performance comes with 130 mm drum brakes at either end. The scooter also gets Combi-Braking System (CBS) as standard.

The 2018 Activa-i is priced at a marginal premium over the older version)

The Honda Activa-i was launched in 2013 as an entry-level offering in the Activa range. The scooter takes on a host of other offerings in this space including the Hero Pleasure, TVS Scooty Zest, Suzuki Let's and the likes. The Activa-i though, remains overshadowed by the Honda Activa 5G in the range, given the original model's popularity and the addition of a metal body instead of a fibre body.

