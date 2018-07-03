The Honda Activa has always been second to the top-selling Suzuki Access in the 125 cc scooter segment, and more recently also started facing competition from a slew of new launches in this space, including its sister model - Honda Grazia. However, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has not forgotten about its first 125 cc scooter yet, and has silently rolled out the updated Activa 125 in the market with a host of upgrades. The 2018 Honda Activa 125 boasts of new features and cosmetic enhancements, while the price tag has also seen an upward revision of ₹ 2116, now starting at ₹ 59,621 and going up to ₹ 64,007 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The updated Activa 125 is part of the manufacturer's plan to introduce 18 updated products this financial year (2018-19), while an all-new two-wheeler is also in the pipeline for this fiscal.

(The 2018 Honda Activa 125 continues to be priced at a mild premium over the Grazia) Advertisement

With the 2018 model year update, the Honda Activa 125 now comes with an LED headlamp, 4-in-1 lock with seat opener switch and a revised instrument cluster that also includes the Eco Speed indicator and Service due indicator. All of these features aren't surprising considering they were introduced with the Honda Grazia 125 late last year and have since trickled down to the updated Honda Activa 110 and Honda Dio scooters. The updated Activa 125 continues to get USB charging socket, which remains an optional accessory.

With respect to cosmetic changes, HMSI has not worked on the design on the 2018 Activa 125 and you continue to get the same chrome tie up front with the integrated LED daytime running lights. What's new though are the 12-inch alloy wheels that are finished in dark grey instead of silver, and a 3-step adjustable rear suspension. The range-topping DLX trim also comes with a metal muffler protector as part of the standard kit. The 2018 edition also gets a new matte silver paint scheme, in addition to the existing range of colours on offer.

(The updated Honda Activa 125 gets no mechanical changes)

Power on the 2018 Honda Activa 125 continues to come from the same 124.9 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine. The motor has been tuned to produce 8 bhp and 10.54 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a CVT unit. The scooter uses telescopic forks up front, while braking performance comes drum brakes at either end, while the front disc brake is optional. The scooter also gets CBS as standard.

With so many options to choose from in the 125 cc scooter segment, the 2018 Honda Activa 125 competes against the Suzuki Access, Aprilia SR125, Vespa VX, Honda Grazia and TVS NTorq. The scooter will also face competition from the soon to be launched Suzuki Burgman Street 125 as well as the Hero Maestro Edge and Duet 125 scooters that were revealed at the Auto Expo 2018.

