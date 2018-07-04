2018 Honda Activa 125: All You Need To Know

2018 Honda Activa 125 gets a lot of new and improved features and here's all you need to know

Post the silent launch of the 2018 Honda Activa 125 scooter on its website, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India today officially announced the introduction of the updated 125 cc scooter in the country. Available in three trim choices, with the option of drum brakes, alloy wheels, or disc brake, the updated Active 125 is priced in the range of ₹ 59,621 to ₹ 64,007 (ex-showroom Delhi). While this is just a model year update, the scooter gets a lot of new and improved features and here's everything that you need to know the 2018 Honda Activa 125.

Honda Activa 125 63,745 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The updated Activa 125 is part of the manufacturer's plan to introduce 18 updated products this financial year (2018-19), while an all-new two-wheeler is also in the pipeline for this fiscal. In addition to boasting of new features and cosmetic enhancements, 2018 Honda Activa 125 has now also become dearer with the price tags seeing an upward revision of up to ₹ 2,116. Visually, the 2018 Honda Activa now looks a bit more premium thanks to some minor cosmetic updates and the addition of the new LED headlamp and position lamp. Furthermore, the Activa 125 now also gets a new Matte Selene Silver colour in addition to the five existing colour options - Black, Pearl Amazing White, Rebel Red Metallic, Midnight Blue metallic, and Matte Crust Metallic. (The 2018 Honda Activa 125 gets a new colour option) Advertisement On the equipment front, the updated Activa 125 comes with a revised instrument console that now features an Eco Speed Indicator and a Service Due Indicator. The scooter also gets the 4-in-1 lock with Seat Opener Switch, which was introduced with the Activa 5G. The scooter now also gets a pair of new dark grey alloy wheels, replacing the older silver ones. Also, it now comes fitted with a chrome plated metal muffler protector, which is available only in the top-end deluxe variant. (The updated Honda Activa 125 gets no mechanical changes) The 2018 Honda Activa 125 runs 12-inch wheels up front and 10-inch ones at the back. Braking duties are handled by either a 130 mm drum or a 190 mm disc brake for the front wheel and 130 mm drum brake at the rear, assisted by Honda's combi-braking system (CBS). Suspension duties on the 2018 Activa 125 are handled by telescopic front forks and 3-step adjustable rear suspension. Powering the 2018 Honda Activa 125 is the same 124.9 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that churns out a maximum of 8 bhp and develops a peak torque of 10.54 Nm. The engine is paired with a CVT unit.

