Hero MotoCorp seems to be getting ready to launch the new Hero Xtreme 200R. Prices of the Xtreme 200R for the seven northeastern states, as well as West Bengal are now available on the Hero MotoCorp official website. The ex-showroom price of ₹ 88,000 is now listed on the website for the northeastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, as well as West Bengal. The price is around what we had expected and is extremely competitive, undercutting the rest of the competition in the 200 cc segment by a fair margin, as well as competing straight on with the 160-180 cc segment.

For comparison, the immediate competitors of the Hero Xtreme 200R are the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, as well as the Bajaj Pulsar NS200. Prices for the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V begin at ₹ 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom) in Assam, while prices for the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 begin at ₹ 1.01 lakh (ex-showroom). And comparatively, the 160 cc Suzuki Gixxer is priced at ₹ 82,400 (ex-showroom Guwahati), while the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is priced at ₹ 84,500 (ex-showroom Guwahati).

The Hero Xtreme 200R is a very important motorcycle for Hero MotoCorp

Clearly, Hero MotoCorp has been aggressive in pricing the Xtreme 200R, and it will not only compete against the current crop of 200 cc bikes, but will also target prospective buyers in the 160-180 cc segment by offering a motorcycle with a slightly larger, and more powerful 200 cc engine at prices comparable with the 160 cc segment bikes. The Hero Xtreme 200R is powered by a single-cylinder, carburetted, air-cooled, two-valve, 200 cc engine which puts out 18.1 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 17.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The Xtreme 200R will be available with single-channel ABS and a choice of five colours - Heavy Grey with Orange, Black with Sports Red, Sports Red, Panther Black with Force Silver, and Techno Blue.

The Hero Xtreme 200R isn't a radically styled motorcycle; design is understated yet the bike is well-proportionate

So far, there's no word on when prices across India will be announced officially, or when actual deliveries will begin. But Hero MotoCorp certainly will be making an official announcement soon enough for a motorcycle which the company has a lot of hopes to bring in some volumes in the rapidly growing 200 cc segment.

