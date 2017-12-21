2018 Hero Super Splendor, Passion Pro And Passion XPro Unveiled In India

These new 2018 models from Hero MotoCorp now get the i3S technology as standard

Hero MotoCorp today unveiled three new 2018 models in India - the Super Splendor, Passion Pro and Passion XPro. The updated 2018 models come with better styling, improved features and metallic colour options with new graphics. All three models now come with Hero's indigenously developed engines, which are now equipped with the company's signature i3s technology. The company hasn't revealed when the bikes will be launched in India, but we expect the prices to come out by the end of December 2017 or early January 2018.

Hero Super Spendor i3S gets new styling and graphics

The 2018 Hero Super Splendor comes in a new metallic paint job with flashy graphics along the tank and the side panels. The styling bit includes chrome finished muffler, silver finish side cover and revised headlamps and taillights. Hero also offers a host of utility and comfort features like Auto Headlamp On (AHO) function, side stand indicator, wider rear tyre, revised seat, larger under-seat storage compartment, and a smaller storage compartment below the fuel tank.

On the mechanical front, nothing has changed as the bike still gets the 124.5 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled 4-stroke engine. But the bike now comes with Hero popular i3S (idle-stop-start system). The engine makes about 11.4 bhp at 7500 rpm and develops a peak torque of 11 Nm at 6000 rpm. Hero says, the motorcycle offers 27 per cent more power and 6 per cent more torque and can reach a maximum speed of 94 kmph.

The new Passion Pro now gets the company i3S technology with 12% more power and torque

The updated 2018 Hero Passion Pro also comes with some similar changes, namely new metallic paint scheme with new stylish graphics. Some of the key features offered by the company include a side stand indicator, under seat USB port for mobile charging, and a maintenance-free battery. The motorcycle is available in both drum and disc brake models, while standard features include a digital-Analog instrument console, a digital fuel gauge, trip metre, always on headlamps, and more.

Powering the new Passion Pro is the same 110 cc single-cylinder engine that makes about 9.4 bhp at 7500 rpm and 9 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. The bike like the Super Splendor also comes with the company i3S technology and offers 12 per cent more power and torque than the previous version.

Hero Passion XPro i3S gets more features and better styling compared to the regular Passion Pro

As for the Hero Passion XPro, it is essentially a more premium version of the regular Passion Pro and comes with slightly better styling and features. Hero says that the Passion XPro is targeted towards the youth, so the company has included features like sharper fuel tank, tank shrouds, stylish rear cowl, dual tone mirrors, and LED taillamps. Digital-Analog instrument console, a digital fuel gauge, trip metre, and always on headlamps have also been carried over from the Passion Pro.

The engine is the same 110 cc single-cylinder motor from the Passion Pro that makes about 9.4 bhp at 7500 rpm and 9 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm, which is assisted by the i3S technology.

