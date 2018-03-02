2018 Geneva Motor Show: BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Teased

BMW has just released a new teaser of a scar that an incredibly sleek car and we are very certain this one is the 8 Series Gran Coupe. Sadly, the company has not shared any details of the car but has just suggested that we stay tuned as the car will be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show. But of course, we want to take a closer look at what the car looks like.

Check out where the rear door closes and you'll understand that the sketch shows odd a Gran Coupe with four doors rather than the standard two-door coupe. BMW has showcased the 8 Series Concept earlier and this one is has a similar profile albeit the greenhouse is visually longer on this one. The flowing roof is beautifully sculpted and looks good on the car, however, we might want to get a closer look at the car to see if it has sufficient headroom at the rear. It doesn't look like a performance version or 'M' version because it doesn't have the fender vents that BMW usually puts on its M models.

The 8 Series is likely to come with the 4.4-litre biturbo V8 with all-wheel drive system and the eight speed automatic gearbox. While we'll get to see the car in the flesh at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, it's likely to be launched later this year. An India launch is far away but we hope it'll be considered for launch here maybe by the end of 2019.

