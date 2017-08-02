New Cars and Bikes in India

2018 Ford Mustang Now Gets a 'Quiet Exhaust' Mode

The 2018 Ford Mustang now gets a 'Quiet Exhaust' mode, which cuts down the engine noise on the Mustang by up to 10 decibels.

View Photos
The 2018 Ford Mustang gets a 'Quiet Exhaust' mode that lessens the engine noise

Highlights

  • The 'Quiet Exhaust' system lessens the engine noies by 10 dB
  • One can also schedule the times when the Mustang starts up
  • This tech will be available only on the 2018 Mustang models

It is a well-known fact that the 5.0-litre V8 on the Mustang can emit quite a loud growl, enough to put the fear of god into your neighbours and such. But what was not a well-known fact that Ford engineers have a rather good sense of humour and are thoughtful as well. Confused? Allow us to explain! Recently, a Ford Engineer was reversing his GT350 Mustang out of his garage and the engine noise irritated the neighbours and led them to call police. That gave an idea to the Ford engineer to introduce optional Quiet exhaust and Quiet start mode for the 2018 Mustang that is on sale in USA.

Ford Mustang
77.5 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Ford Mustang
2018 ford mustang, ford, mustang(Now one can do shenanigans on their Ford Mustang without disturbing the neighbours)

Yes! Now the Ford Mustang will have a mode to keep the engine noise in check. Mustang owners can schedule the time of the day when their 5.0 litre V8 beast can freely growl and then keep quiet when in the neighbourhood. In fact, the Ford engineers are calling this the 'Good Neighbour Mode'. What the Quiet exhaust mode does is close the valves of the cylinder using an active valve performance exhaust system to keep the engine noise to a minimum.

A Survey carried out by Ranker.com shows that loud engines ranks amongst the most annoying noises that neighbours can make. The chief sources of these noised include lawn mowers, power tools, band practice and of course the Mustang!

2018 ford mustang, mustang, ford(The new Quiet exhaust mode lowers the engine noise of the V8 by up to 10 decibels)

The Quiet exhaust system can be setup from a steering mounted thumb controls and offer different exhaust volumes for different driving modes such as Normal, Sport and Track. Ford Engineers say that the engine noise of the Mustang starts to get uncomfortable once it is in above 80 decibels or so. The Quiet exhaust mode brings down the engine noise by about 10 decibels or thereabouts.

Only if other manufacturers were so thoughtful about it! Kudos Ford.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Ford Mustang
Ford
Mustang
TAGS :

Related Articles

Latest News

Comments (0)

Popular Cars

BUY USED CAR

Sponsored: In the Stores

No Results Found
* T&C Apply

Ford Mustang Alternatives

DC Avanti
DC Avanti
₹ 42.54 Lakh *
BMW 6 Series
BMW 6 Series
₹ 1.34 - 1.46 Crore *
Lexus RC F
Lexus RC F
₹ 2.34 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG GT-S
Mercedes-AMG GT-S
₹ 2.45 Crore *
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe
₹ 3.07 Crore *
Aston Martin DB11
Aston Martin DB11
₹ 4.99 Crore *
Rolls-Royce Dawn
Rolls-Royce Dawn
₹ 7.3 Crore *
Explore Mustang
×
Explore Now
Select your City
or select from popular cities