2018 Ford Figo Facelift Revealed On The Company's South African Website

The 2018 Ford Figo facelift has been officially revealed on the company's South African website. Along with the car's images, Ford South Africa has also revealed the updated specifications and features of the 2018 Figo hatchback, which is currently manufactured in India, at the company's Sanand plant in Gujarat. Considering the extensive similarities between the domestic and the South African-spec Figos, it's possible that Ford is also ready with the India-spec model, and we might get to see that as well, pretty soon. In South Africa, the car will be priced from ZAR 181,300 to ZAR 205,700 ( ₹ 9.21 lakh to ₹ 10.23 lakh).

Visually, the export-spec 2018 Ford Figo hatchback comes with a new honeycomb grille, which comes in a black shade in the lower variants and chrome in the higher trims. The headlamps are pretty much similar to the pre-facelift model, but the cluster design has been revised. The car gets a new front bumper with a sleeker and wider central airdam, with a combination of black cladding and C-shaped silver inserts at either end, adding to the new styling of the car, while housing the new round foglamps.

From the sides, the car remains pretty much similar to the outgoing model, save for a set of new 14-inch alloy wheels. The rear section comes with a pair of new taillamps, a new roof-mounted spoiler with integrated brake lights and a redesigned rear bumper with black insert, which now also houses the license plate. In South Africa, the car will be offered in six colour options - Oxford White, Deep Impact Blue, Moondust Silver, Ruby Red, Smoke (Grey), and White Gold.

The cabin has also received a bunch of updates, including a revised dashboard and new black fabric upholstery. For now, Ford has only revealed the cabin images of the lower variant, while the top-spec model is expected to be more equipped. The array of buttons and dials with the monochrome display at the top has been replaced by a smaller, compact unit and a docking station on top. The piano black panels on the dashboard have been replaced by silver panels and the car also gets a new aircon system with larger dials. The hatchback will also get Hill Launch Assist as part of the package. The India-spec model is likely to borrow its cabin design and feature list from the new Freestyle.

The African-spec Figo will get Ford's new 1.5-litre petrol engine, which was introduced in India with the Ford EcoSport. The engine is capable of churning out 118 bhp and develops 150 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission. The India-spec model, however, will get the new 1.2-litre petrol units from the Freestyle and the tried and tested 1.5-litre diesel motor.

