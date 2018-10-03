2018 Ford Aspire Facelift: What We Know So Far

The Ford Aspire is set to receive its mid-life facelift after over three years

The Ford Aspire facelift is all set to be launched in India on October 4, and this is the first major update for the car. After three years without an update, the Aspire is finally getting the much-deserved facelift. Similar to the Ford EcoSport, Aspire too is set to receive a host of updates, both cosmetic, as well as mechanical. While there is still a lot that is yet to be confirmed, with regards to feature offerings and technical specifications, Ford has already released the official images of the car, and even we know a fair bit about the car. Bookings for the car has also commenced across India.

Here's All That We Know About The 2018 Ford Aspire Facelift:

The Ford Aspire will come with a host of visual updates and the styling is identical to the larger Figo Sedan that is sold in South Africa. Which we also saw in a bunch of spy images. However, unlike the latter, the Aspire will remain a sub-4-metre sedan. The facelifted Ford Aspire comes with a new face sporting a honeycomb pattern chrome grille, with revised headlamps cluster and a new front bumper with a handlebar-moustache-like black design element housing the central airdam, round foglamps and C-shaped chrome elements on either end. The Aspire facelift also comes with new multi-spoke alloy wheels The Aspire facelift also comes with new multi-spoke alloy wheels, updated ORVMs, while the rear features a pair of revised taillamps with a thick chrome slat on the boot lid, connecting the two light units. The new Aspire's cabin comes with a similar beige and black dual tone interior with slightly restyled front seats and a foldable centre armrest same as the pre-facelift model. In fact, the dashboard is the only part of the cabin that comes with some amount freshness, courtesy of the new infotainment system, which is a floating unit similar to EcoSport and Freestyle. The Ford Aspire Facelift gets a similar-looking cabin with a updated dashboard The infotainment system comes with an 8-inch touchscreen display that will support Ford's in-car connectivity system SYNC3 in addition to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car also comes with new aircon vents along with illuminated USB sockets, auto climate control and a start-stop button. The Ford Aspire facelift will also get a new petrol engine, namely the new 1.2-litre, a three-cylinder unit from the carmaker's Dragon series that currently powers the Ford Freestyle. The 1194 cc motor is capable of churning out about 95 bhp at 6500 rpm and develops 120 Nm of peak torque at 4200 rpm. The diesel variant will continue to come with the tried and tested 1.5-litre TDCI engine that powered pre-facelift model. The 1498 cc, four-cylinder oil burner makes 99 bhp at 3750 rpm and develops 215 Nm of peak torque between 1750 to 3000 rpm. Transmission duties for the facelifted Ford Aspire will be taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox, for both petrol and diesel options. However, we are yet to know if Ford will be offering an automatic option as well, which is likely to be the new torque converter that does duty in the EcoSport. Based on some information we received from a couple of dealers, the updated Ford Aspire will for the first time come in a CNG kit paired with the existing 1.2-litre petrol engine, possibly to cater to the fleet taxi market.

