New Cars and Bikes in India

2018 Ford Aspire Facelift: Key Features Explained In Detail

The 2018 Ford Aspire facelift comes with cosmetic updates, a host of new and updated features, and two new petrol engines.

View Photos
The Ford Aspire has received an update of this measure after over 3 years from the launch of the car

Ford India has finally launched the much anticipated 2018 Aspire facelift in India priced from ₹ 5.55 lakh to ₹ 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The car has received an update of this measure after over three years from the launch of the car. Touted as one of more good-looking and well-equipped offerings in the subcompact sedan space, the 2018 Ford Aspire facelift comes with cosmetic updates, a host of new and updated features, and two new petrol engines. Here we list down some of the key features that the 2018 Ford Aspire facelift brings to the sub-4-metre sedan space.

Ford Figo Aspire

6.21 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Ford Figo Aspire

New Look

ej8hf6ec

Ford Aspire facelift gets a new grille, revised headlamps, and new front bumper

The 2018 Ford Aspire comes with some considerable cosmetic updates, especially the exterior. Among the new updates, the car gets a new grille with optional silver treatment and chrome surrounds. The facelifted Aspire also gets redesigned headlamps with a new cluster and mild smoked treatment, along with a new bumper featuring an edge-to-edge black design element that housed the new wider airdam, round foglamps and C-shaped chrome inserts on either end. The ORVMs have also been updated and the car now features a set of new larger multi-spoke 15-inch alloy wheels. The taillamps have also been slightly tweaked, adding to the new styling.

Also Read: 2018 Ford Aspire Facelift: What We Know So Far

Updated Interior

3q179kjo

The Ford Aspire facelift gets beige and black interior and updated seats for better lumbar support

While the facelifted Aspire comes with a similar beige and black interior treatment, the seats have been designed to offer better lumbar support. The car also gets a redesigned dashboard featuring a new 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment display which is a floating unit similar to the ones on the EcoSport and Freestyle. The centre aircon vents have been repositioned and the car now also gets lesser buttons and knobs for in-car controls. The rest of the cabin is pretty much identical to the pre-facelift model.

More Features and Equipment

osku56fc

Ford Aspire facelift gets SYNC3 infotainment system equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

The top-end variant comes with Ford's popular SYNC3 infotainment system equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with emergency assistance. The lower-spec variants - Trend+ and Titanium trims get a 7-inch basic touchscreen display with embedded navigation, Bluetooth, Audio FM + USB. Other features include rain-sensing wipers, push-button start, automatic headlamps, automatic climate control, and more.

Safety Features

eirjtrqs

Ford Aspire facelift gets rain-sensing wipers, and 6 airbags in the top-end variant

The safety features include dual front airbags and ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and seatbelt reminder for driver and front passenger as standard across the variant range. The higher variants get rear parking camera and perimeter alarm, while the top-end model gets six airbags and emergency assistance, while the AT petrol trim gets, hill launch assist, electronic stability programme, and traction control system.

Engine and Transmission

piojdl8

Ford Aspire facelift gets 2 petrol and 1 diesel engine option

The 2018 Ford Aspire, like the pre-facelift model, will come with two petrol and one diesel engine option. Both the petrol engines are from the new dragon series - the 1.2-litre three-cylinder unit that was introduced with the Freestyle, and the 1.5-litre three-cylinder unit that was introduced with the EcoSport facelift. The former makes about 95 bhp and develops 120 Nm of peak torque, while the bigger 1.5-litre unit offers 123 bhp and 150 Nm of torque. The 1.2-litre unit comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the latter comes equipped with the 6-speed torque converter.

0 Comments

The diesel variants of the car will come with the tried and tested 1.5-litre TDCI engine that powered pre-facelift model. The 1498 cc, four-cylinder oil burner makes 99 bhp at 3750 rpm and develops 215 Nm of peak torque between 1750 to 3000 rpm. The diesel engine comes paired with the same 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ford Figo Aspire with Immediate Rivals

Ford Figo Aspire
Ford
Figo Aspire
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen
Ameo
Honda Amaze
Honda
Amaze
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki
Dzire
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai
Xcent
Tata Zest
Tata
Zest
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra
Verito Vibe
Toyota Etios
Toyota
Etios
Tata Tigor
Tata
Tigor
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra
e-Verito
TAGS :
Ford Aspire Ford Aspire Facelift Ford India 2018 Ford Aspire

Latest News

2018 Ford Aspire Facelift: Key Features Explained In Detail
2018 Ford Aspire Facelift: Key Features Explained In Detail
2018 Paris Motor Show: Peugeot P2X Cafe Racer & Roadster Concepts Revealed
2018 Paris Motor Show: Peugeot P2X Cafe Racer & Roadster Concepts Revealed
TVS Jupiter Grande Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 55,936
TVS Jupiter Grande Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 55,936
Intermot 2018: Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory Updated
Intermot 2018: Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory Updated
2018 Paris Motor Show: New Toyota Corolla Hybrid Unveiled
2018 Paris Motor Show: New Toyota Corolla Hybrid Unveiled
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS Launched At Rs. 7.46 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS Launched At Rs. 7.46 Lakh
Petrol, Diesel Rates Slashed By Rs. 2.50; Price In Maharashtra And Gujarat Cut By Rs. 5
Petrol, Diesel Rates Slashed By Rs. 2.50; Price In Maharashtra And Gujarat Cut By Rs. 5
Intermot 2018: KTM 1290 Super Duke GT Unveiled
Intermot 2018: KTM 1290 Super Duke GT Unveiled
Honda To Expand Two-Wheeler Production Capacity To 7 Million Units In India By FY2020-21
Honda To Expand Two-Wheeler Production Capacity To 7 Million Units In India By FY2020-21
TVS Apache 160 4V Crosses 1 Lakh Sales
TVS Apache 160 4V Crosses 1 Lakh Sales
BS-VI Compliant BMW X1 Petrol Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 37.50 Lakh
BS-VI Compliant BMW X1 Petrol Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 37.50 Lakh
BMW X7 To Debut At 2018 LA Motor Show
BMW X7 To Debut At 2018 LA Motor Show
Next-Gen Land Rover Defender, Codenamed L663, Spotted Testing For the First Time
Next-Gen Land Rover Defender, Codenamed L663, Spotted Testing For the First Time
Ford Aspire Facelift Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 5.55 Lakh
Ford Aspire Facelift Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 5.55 Lakh
Steelbird Hires Former R&D Chief of Italian Brands, Dainese And AGV
Steelbird Hires Former R&D Chief of Italian Brands, Dainese And AGV

Popular Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 5.98 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Ford Figo Aspire Alternatives

Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen Ameo
₹ 6.22 - 11.73 Lakh *
Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.31 - 10.22 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 6.09 - 10.61 Lakh *
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 5.97 - 9.58 Lakh *
Tata Zest
Tata Zest
₹ 5.74 - 9.77 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 6.78 - 7.78 Lakh *
Toyota Etios
Toyota Etios
₹ 7.2 - 10.04 Lakh *
Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor
₹ 5.13 - 7.86 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.39 - 10.94 Lakh *
View More
Explore Figo Aspire
×
Explore Now
x
TVS Apache 160 4V Crosses 1 Lakh Sales
TVS Apache 160 4V Crosses 1 Lakh Sales
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
BS-VI Compliant BMW X1 Petrol Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 37.50 Lakh
BS-VI Compliant BMW X1 Petrol Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 37.50 Lakh
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities