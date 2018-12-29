2018 Electric Vehicle Expo: Top Five Picks

Electric Vehicles are what we are looking to for the mobility solution in the future. The Government Of India has allotted ₹ 5500 crore for the FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric Vehicles) Scheme and has an ambitious target to achieve 100 per cent electrification in the Automobile sector by 2030. While electric cars are still is an expensive proposition not only for car buyers but also for the auto manufacturers, electrification technology and electric two-wheelers is where most of the EV makers are concentrating on. The Electric Vehicle Expo is one platform for EV makers to demonstrate their products and technologies and in its eighth edition of the EV expo has witnessed participation going up by 35 per cent compared to the previous edition.

Here are Our Top Picks From The EV Expo

Tejas Green Ryno

The Ryno is powered by a 72-Volt electric motor and has a top-speed of 80 kph. It is also powered by a lithium-ion battery and has a drive range of 130 km in a single charge. It takes two hours to completely charge the battery pack and 45 mins to charge it 80 per cent. The drive range on 80 per cent charge is approximately 75 km. Even the Tejas Ryno will need to be approved by iCAT and will be launched along with the TG100.

OKLA Lifestyle Scooters

Chinese electric scooter maker- Okla which have been operating in India in a partnership with Pune based Miracle Five PVT LTD is going to launch a range of lithium-ion powered lifestyle electric scooters in the next six months which will be retailed through its 80 dealership network across India. The scooters will be powered by a 72-Volt electric motor and will have an impressive range of up to 180 km on a full charge which will take around two hours while it will take just 30 mins for 80 per cent charge. The scooters will also be equipped with features like Bluetooth connectivity and a mobile charging port.

Electric Chopper Concept- SNIPER

The military-themed three-wheeler Chopper concept- the Sniper was the show-stopper at the 2018 Electric Vehicle Expo. There are no plans to bring this concept into production, but an executiv at the Goenka Motors stand informed us that there were around four to five people who enquired about its price and were willing to own one. Though, the Sniper is just a concept, the model at display wasn't just a static dummy and had a 48-Volt electric motor placed under the tank.

Altius Electrification Technology

One of the most potent technologies which were at display at the Eighth Edition of EV expo was the electrification technology by Altius which aims to convert end-of-life (older) vehicles which as per the scrappage policy needs to be scrapped into electric vehicles. Altius has converted an old Maruti Gypsy into electric for an off-road club called 'Terrain Tigers'. Altius develops a range of electric motors from 10 kW and 250 kW which can be retrofitted in various applications starting from small hatchbacks right up to a 42 seater bus.

BYD Olectra K6 Luxe Bus

BYD which has recently given its eBuzz K9 electric Bus to Delhi government for the trial run had also showcased one of its another models at the EV expo. Like the eBuzz K9, even the Luxe K6 rums on a formidable Lithium-ion iron phosphate battery and has a drive range of about 300 km on a single charge. The buses are designed and manufactured under Olectra-BYD, under a tie-up between Greentech Ltd and China's BYD Auto Industry Co. Ltd.

