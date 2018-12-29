New Cars and Bikes in India

2018 Electric Vehicle Expo: Top Five Picks

The Electric Vehicle Expo is one platform where a huge chunk of small Indian and Chinese electric vehicle makers gather to display their new products and technologies.

View Photos
The eighth edition of the EV expo has seen participation going up by 35 per cent.

Electric Vehicles are what we are looking to for the mobility solution in the future. The Government Of India has allotted ₹ 5500 crore for the FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric Vehicles) Scheme and has an ambitious target to achieve 100 per cent electrification in the Automobile sector by 2030. While electric cars are still is an expensive proposition not only for car buyers but also for the auto manufacturers, electrification technology and electric two-wheelers is where most of the EV makers are concentrating on. The Electric Vehicle Expo is one platform for EV makers to demonstrate their products and technologies and in its eighth edition of the EV expo has witnessed participation going up by 35 per cent compared to the previous edition.

Here are Our Top Picks From The EV Expo

Tejas Green Ryno

18m0qufg

The Ryno is powered by a 72-Volt electric motor and has a top-speed of 80 kph. It is also powered by a lithium-ion battery and has a drive range of 130 km in a single charge. It takes two hours to completely charge the battery pack and 45 mins to charge it 80 per cent. The drive range on 80 per cent charge is approximately 75 km. Even the Tejas Ryno will need to be approved by iCAT and will be launched along with the TG100.

OKLA Lifestyle Scooters

e40dfsag

Chinese electric scooter maker- Okla which have been operating in India in a partnership with Pune based Miracle Five PVT LTD is going to launch a range of lithium-ion powered lifestyle electric scooters in the next six months which will be retailed through its 80 dealership network across India. The scooters will be powered by a 72-Volt electric motor and will have an impressive range of up to 180 km on a full charge which will take around two hours while it will take just 30 mins for 80 per cent charge. The scooters will also be equipped with features like Bluetooth connectivity and a mobile charging port.

Electric Chopper Concept- SNIPER

d5lqo1ig

The military-themed three-wheeler Chopper concept- the Sniper was the show-stopper at the 2018 Electric Vehicle Expo. There are no plans to bring this concept into production, but an executiv at the Goenka Motors stand informed us that there were around four to five people who enquired about its price and were willing to own one. Though, the Sniper is just a concept, the model at display wasn't just a static dummy and had a 48-Volt electric motor placed under the tank. 

Altius Electrification Technology

urhioveg

One of the most potent technologies which were at display at the Eighth Edition of EV expo was the electrification technology by Altius which aims to convert end-of-life (older) vehicles which as per the scrappage policy needs to be scrapped into electric vehicles. Altius has converted an old Maruti Gypsy into electric for an off-road club called 'Terrain Tigers'. Altius develops a range of electric motors from 10 kW and 250 kW which can be retrofitted in various applications starting from small hatchbacks right up to a 42 seater bus.

BYD Olectra K6 Luxe Bus

8hjkm998

BYD which has recently given its eBuzz K9 electric Bus to Delhi government for the trial run had also showcased one of its another models at the EV expo. Like the eBuzz K9, even the Luxe K6 rums on a formidable Lithium-ion iron phosphate battery and has a drive range of about 300 km on a single charge.   The buses are designed and manufactured under Olectra-BYD, under a tie-up between Greentech Ltd and China's BYD Auto Industry Co. Ltd.

0 Comments

 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
electric vechiles 8th electric vehicles expo 2018 Electric Vehicles Expo EV Expo Electric motorcycle Electric scooters Electric Bus

Latest News

2018 Electric Vehicle Expo: Top Five Picks
2018 Electric Vehicle Expo: Top Five Picks
Tesla Adds Elon Musk's Close Friend And Oracle Co-Founder Larry Ellison To Board
Tesla Adds Elon Musk's Close Friend And Oracle Co-Founder Larry Ellison To Board
Bengaluru Police Adds 911 TVS Apache RTR 160 Bikes To Its Fleet
Bengaluru Police Adds 911 TVS Apache RTR 160 Bikes To Its Fleet
New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Spotted Sans Camouflage
New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Spotted Sans Camouflage
Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502 X Launch Date Revealed
Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502 X Launch Date Revealed
New-Gen Toyota Camry Teased Ahead Of India Launch
New-Gen Toyota Camry Teased Ahead Of India Launch
Best Performance Bikes Of 2018
Best Performance Bikes Of 2018
Suzuki Showcases Retro Themed Jimny Pickup With Woody Styling
Suzuki Showcases Retro Themed Jimny Pickup With Woody Styling
Yamaha To Launch New Motorcycle Next Month
Yamaha To Launch New Motorcycle Next Month
Subcompact SUV Sales Grow By Almost 23% In 2018: Study
Subcompact SUV Sales Grow By Almost 23% In 2018: Study
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Petrol Variant Launched, Priced At Rs. 43.46 Lakh
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Petrol Variant Launched, Priced At Rs. 43.46 Lakh
Nissan To Make Fewer Cars In China In Months Ahead As Demand Slows: Source
Nissan To Make Fewer Cars In China In Months Ahead As Demand Slows: Source
Germany Clears Legal Path For Retrofitting Old Diesel Cars
Germany Clears Legal Path For Retrofitting Old Diesel Cars
Tata Motors Plans Up to Eight New Launches By 2020
Tata Motors Plans Up to Eight New Launches By 2020
Upcoming MG SUV Spotted Testing
Upcoming MG SUV Spotted Testing

Latest Bikes

Indian FTR 1200

Indian FTR 1200

₹ 15.86 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB1000R Plus

Honda CB1000R Plus

₹ 15.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
KTM 125 Duke

KTM 125 Duke

₹ 1.28 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA 300

JAWA 300

₹ 1.79 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA Forty Two

JAWA Forty Two

₹ 1.69 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

₹ 2.94 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

₹ 2.78 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Kawasaki KX 100

Kawasaki KX 100

₹ 5.16 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Kawasaki KX 450

Kawasaki KX 450

₹ 8.26 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Bike Models

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 51,884 - 56,376 *
Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.35 - 1.38 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
₹ 88,503 - 91,674 *
Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade
₹ 84,606 - 96,907 *
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 69,429 - 84,775 *
Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
₹ 1.07 - 1.14 Lakh *
Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 56,766 - 58,738 *
Hero Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
₹ 55,742 - 58,913 *
View More
x
Bengaluru Police Adds 911 TVS Apache RTR 160 Bikes To Its Fleet
Bengaluru Police Adds 911 TVS Apache RTR 160 Bikes To Its Fleet
Yamaha To Launch New Motorcycle Next Month
Yamaha To Launch New Motorcycle Next Month
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities