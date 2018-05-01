The 2018 Ducati Monster 821 has been launched in India at a price of the ₹ 9.51 Lakh ( Introductory price). Interestingly, the Monster 821 was launched on Twitter, a fully digital launch event. The Monster 821 keeps its 821 cc Testastretta L-twin engine which makes 108 bhp at 9,250 rpm and peak torque of 86 Nm at 7,750 rpm. The power on the bike has dropped by a couple of horses. The engine is mated a six-speed gearbox with an optional bi-directional quick-shifter and a slipper clutch. It also gets a new double-barrel exhaust. Of course, it now meets the BS IV emission norms, which was the reason for the bike to be discontinued in the first place.

(2018 Ducati Monster 821)

Other updates to the Monster 821 include an updated LED headlamp (from the Monster 1200), a full-colour TFT instrument console (with optional Ducati Multimedia System) that can be paired to a smartphone and a redesigned rear which is slimmer, looks more classic and has been inspired from the Monster M900 from 1993.

(The 2018 Ducati Monster 821 uses the old L-twin cylinder engine)

Like before, the Monster 821 gets three riding modes, which are urban, touring and sport. Each riding mode has different settings for throttle response, ABS (anti-lock brakes) and traction control. The ABS has a three step setting while one can choose from eight levels of traction control. In the urban mode, the power of the bike drops to about 75 bhp or so. The output stays at full in the sport and touring mode, but the power delivery is a bit dialled down on the touring mode. The instrumentation console also now has a fuel gauge and a gear position indicator, which was missing on the previous model. The claimed fuel efficiency of the 2018 Monster 821 is 18.51 kmpl.

The bike gets 43 mm upside down forks upfront and a monoshock at the rear. Coming to the brakes, the new Monster 821 gets Brembo Monobloc M4.32 callipers with twin 320 mm discs up front and a 245 mm disc at the rear with a two-piston calliper. As homage to the first-generation Monster which was launched in 1992, the Monster 821 will also be available in a shade of yellow apart from the regular black and red.

The 2018 Ducati Monster 821 will have rivals such as the Triumph Street Triple, the newly launched Suzuki GSX-S750 and the Kawasaki Z900.

