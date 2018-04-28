New Ducati Monster 821 Launch Date Announced; Will Be Launched On Twitter

Ducati India has confirmed the launch of the 2018 Monster 821 on May 1, 2018, just as we had reported on last week. The updated Monster 821 will be first Twitter only launch with the entire proceedings to take place on the social media website, the Italian bike maker has announced. Ducati India released a teaser image confirming the launch date of the updated Monster 821, which was discontinued last year post the BS-IV emissions upgrade. The new Ducati Monster 821 will be powered by the same 821 cc, Testastretta V-twin engine as seen on the outgoing model, but there are some changes. The engine now meets BS IV and Euro 4 regulations, and also gets a new twin exhaust. Peak power of the engine has gone down by 2 bhp to 108 bhp at 9,250 rpm. Peak torque of 86 Nm is achieved at 7,750 rpm.

The 2018 Ducati Monster 821 will be available in a new yellow shade, in addition to red and black

The 2018 Ducati Monster 821 also gets other updates, featuring a redesigned fuel tank, a new headlamp borrowed from the Monster 1200, and a new, full-colour TFT instrument panel, also borrowed from the 1200. The TFT assembly is fully compatible with Bluetooth integration through the optional Ducati Multimedia Interface. The tail section is slimmer than the outgoing model and overall the bike looks fresher and more muscular, making it identifiable with the design language of the new Monster range.

The new Monster 821 will come with a full-colour instrument panel

The Monster 821 comes with three riding modes - Urban, Touring and Sport, with different throttle response and electronics settings on the ABS and traction control. ABS is three-level, while traction control is offered in eight different levels.

The 2018 Ducati Monster 821 uses the same twin-cylinder engine

The Sport mode is the least restrictive setting, with both ABS and traction control in low, with maximum throttle response and full power output. Touring mode has everything in a moderate setting with full power output, but a moderate throttle response. Urban has conservative settings on both ABS and TC, with gentle throttle response and power restricted to 75 bhp. Suspension is handled by 43 mm upside down forks and a rear monoshock while braking is taken care of by Brembo Monobloc M4.32 calipers gripping dual 320 mm rotors, and a two-piston caliper gripping a 245 mm rotor on the rear wheel.

2018 Ducati Monster 821

The new Monster 821 is expected to be priced at or just under ₹ 10 lakh (ex-showroom) to position it more aggressively in the Indian market. At that price, the 2018 Ducati Monster 821 will compete with the likes of the Triumph Street Triple S, Kawasaki Z90 and even the Suzuki GSX-S750.

