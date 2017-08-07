2018 Ducati Hypermotard 939 Gets New Look

Ducati has revealed the Hypermotard 939 with a new look for 2018, in a Star White Silk colour scheme. The satin white paint scheme of the 2018 Ducati Hypermotard 939 complements the bike's red frame and wheels, and will be available along with the traditional red Hypermotard 939 with a red frame and black wheels. The Hypermotard range, comprising the super-sporty Hypermotard 939 SP, is powered by a 937 cc Testastretta, 11-degree L-twin engine that makes 110 horsepower and 95 Nm of torque. The engine meets Euro IV emission regulations.

The new Hypermotard 939 gets as standard the Ducati Safety Pack, which offers three-level ABS, eight-level Ducati Traction Control, and three Riding Modes, each with a different electronic setting to transform how the bike operates in different conditions. For the front suspension, the bike gets a 43 mm diameter Kayaba fork, giving 170 mm of travel, while the rear end is propped up by a Sachs monoshock with rebound damping and 150 mm suspension travel. With a dry weight of 181 kg, the Hypermotard 939 has a seat height of 850 mm and wheels shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tyres.

The top-of-the-line Hypermotard 939 SP has a slightly lower weight at 178 kg, and gets an Ohlins 50 mm upside down fork with 185 mm travel at the front. At the rear is a fully adjustable Ohlins shock with 175 mm travel. The SP variant also features a raised chassis set-up, allowing lean angles of 47.5 degrees, useful for track riding. The SP variant also comes with a higher 890 mm seat height and grippier, performance-oriented Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres.

