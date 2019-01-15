New Cars and Bikes in India

2018 Detroit Motor Show: Nissan Unveils IMs Concept

The Nissan IMs Concept gets dual electric motors which are placed at the front and rear
Detroit Auto Show

Nissan unveiled the IMs concept at the 2019 Detroit Motor Show and it shows off new proportions and stretched interior space - including a unique 'Premier Seat' 2 + 1 + 2 seating architecture. It is designed to create an entirely new vehicle segment which Nissan describes as an elevated sports sedan. It's a pure electric all-wheel drive concept vehicle with full autonomous drive capability. The IMs concept's exterior shows off the styling of a traditional sedan but added with provocative proportions, sporty character and excellent aerodynamics. Nissan's signature V-motion design language, which is incorporated throughout the 2019 Nissan model lineup, is emphasised on the IMs concept's grille-less front fascia through the shape and placement of the headlamps. The bold, thin V-shaped lighting design is both prominent and practical, giving the entire vehicle a futuristic yet distinctively Nissan look, while the aggressive 22-inch wheels add to the vehicle's sporty attitude.

The Nissan IMs concept features holographic rear tail lamps and a B-pillar-less 4-door body structure with reverse-opening rear doors for easy access

The IMs concept uses a high-performance all-wheel-drive (AWD) system powered by a pair of electric motors located at the front and rear of the vehicle. The result is an ideal front/rear weight balance, good traction over slick driving surfaces and cornering performance. The concept's air suspension adapts to different driving situations, providing for a comfortable drive.

The vehicle's electric powertrain consists of dual electric motors which are placed at the front and rear and which generates 483 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque and a 115-kWh battery provides an estimated range of 611 km on a single charge.

In autonomous Drive mode, the IMs concept's headlights and rear combination light turn blue and the lighting travels continuously from front-to-rear to notify pedestrians and other drivers of its autonomous status. The exterior also features holographic rear tail lamps and a B-pillar-less 4-door body structure with reverse-opening rear doors for easy access.

The Nissan IMs concept gets an oversized centre seat that appears out of the three-across rear seat after the slim outboard positions are folded.

The IMs concept's interior represents a new way of visualising how future commuters will travel in an autonomously driven world. Putting a priority on the vehicle's interior space, all powertrain components have been tucked completely away underneath the cabin floor. In manual driving mode, the IMs concept's interior becomes a driver-centric cockpit with advanced driver-assistance technology and multi-level information displays, giving full vehicle control to the driver.

In autonomous drive mode, the IMs concept can transform from an engaging driver's car to a fully autonomous vehicle, allowing the driver to engage in conversation with passengers, catch up on work or just enjoy the numerous entertainment options.

Dominating the rear space is what Nissan calls 'Premier Seat' an oversized centre seat that appears out of the three-across rear seat after the slim outboard positions are folded. The interior colour treatment utilises darker materials in contrast to the lighter, simpler exterior. Gold details are found throughout the interior, providing elements of light to the interior in the same fashion as Japanese paper door screens provide light for traditional Japanese tatami rooms.

TAGS :
Nissan IMs Concept IMs concept Nissan at Detroit Nissan concept Detroit Motor Show 2018 Detroit Motor show

