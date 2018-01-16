2018 Detroit Auto Show: Lexus Unveils The LF-1 Limitless Concept

We've been talking about it for quite some time and Lexus has finally revealed the LF-1 Limitless concept. From what we can see, the concept previews the new generation of the LX, but you ask Lexus that and the folks there only say that the LF-1 Limitess Concept has the 'potential to shape the future of a flagship luxury crossover' and nothing more than that. Considering that the third generation of the LX has been around for more than a decade now and we recently saw it make its way to the Indian market, the revamp of the car is a much needed one and the LF-1 Limitless Concept is a good start.

As we've seen in Lexus cars of today, the LF-1 Concept gets a bold exterior and was actually styled in collaboration with CALTY Design Research in California - the same people involved in the FT-1 project previewing the new Supra. It looks sharp, but might be too edgy for some of the Lexus owners. The concept rides on 22-inch wheels and is 5014 mm long, 1986 mm (78.2 inches) wide and 1605 mm tall, making it slightly longer and wider than the LX while riding substantially lower. The wheelbase, though is marginally shorter than the LX at 2974 mm.

"This is our vision for a new kind of flagship vehicle that embraces crossover capability without giving up the performance and luxury delivered by today's top sedans," said Kevin Hunter, president, CALTY Design Research. "The LF-1 Limitless concept incorporates imaginative technology while creating a strong emotional connection by improving the human experience for the driver and passengers."

The Lexus LF-1 Limitless Concept is very edgy in its style

The grille itself features a three-dimensional design with colours developed in-house by CALTY. Ridges radiating away from the central emblem suggest magnetism guiding metal filings into shape. There is no chrome, as the LF-1 instead uses LED lighting around the grille that greets you on arrival. The absence of the conventional side mirrors are a cliché now and the LF-1 continues this tradition.

The Lexus LF-1 Limitless Concept gets a very minimalistic cabin

Inside, you are greeted by a minimalist cabin albeit, the controls are conventional. There's a fully digital driver's display accompanied by a wide infotainment screen and there are several touch-sensitive buttons to fiddle with. There's also a 4D navigation system, along with more screens incorporated into the backrests of the front seats as part of the rear entertainment system.

The powertrain possibilities are limitless as the company foresees the LF-1 with a combustion gasoline engine, a hybrid / plug-in hybrid setup, as a pure EV, and also with a fuel cell hydrogen arrangement. We wait to know more from Lexus though.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.