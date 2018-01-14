2018 Detriot Motor Show: Nissan Teases What Looks Like An Autonomous SUV

Nissan is working on a few concepts over the years and it has been constantly using the platform of automotive shows to showcase their future for mobility concepts and this year's Detroit Motor Show will be no different. The company has released a couple of videos which appear to be hinting at an autonomous car followed by some vague captions like 'imagine a place where technology is inviting', or even 'nature is always within reach', all of which is accompanied by some dramatic background music.

But then we get to see glimpses of what the concept actually is and it's unmistakably an SUV. A brief shot cabin shows that the driver sits high when compared to the rest of the cars on the street and you cannot really miss the rest of the clues where the video talks about the 'beaten path' and the 'unknown lands'

Nissan is looking to put autonomous and EV technology in all of its cars and the new concept will be the latest in the company's ongoing Intelligent Mobility push. Featuring a fully autonomous driving mode and a range of 600 kilometers, we expect the Detroit SUV concept to feature similar specs. We will get to know more about the concept in the coming week and we'll provide you with all the details related to the car.

