2018 Datsun GO and GO+ Launched in India; Prices Start At Rs. 3.83 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

2018 Datsun GO and GO+ Launched in India; Prices Start At ₹ 3.83 Lakh

Both the Datsun GO and GO+ have been launched in new colour option, "Amber Orange" and "Sunstone brown" respectively, with updated exteriors that add a more imposing stance.

View Photos

Datsun India has finally launched the facelifted 2018 Datsun GO and GO+ models in India. The updated Datsun GO is priced at ₹ 3.29 lakh, while the bigger Datsun GO+ is priced at ₹ 3.83 lakh (all ex-showroom, Delhi). Both prices are introductory. The new GO range has been updated after over four years, which makes it all the more important for Datsun to offer a compelling package, and that is exactly what the carmaker has done. In addition to some considerable cosmetic updates, the new GO and GO+ cars also come with a host of new creature comforts and safety features. 

Datsun Go

3.69 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Datsun Go

Also Read: Datsun India Signs Actor Aamir Khan As New Brand Ambassador

Both the Datsun GO and GO+ have been launched in new colour option, "Amber Orange" and "Sunstone brown" respectively, with updated exteriors that add a more imposing stance. Like the pre-facelift models, most of the visual traits are identical, like the new hexagonal black grille with chrome surrounds, and a set of new sweptback headlamps with black highlights and integrated turn signal lights. The front bumper is also brand new and now features a revised airdam with sharp muscular lines and LED daytime running lights as well. Both the cars also get new larger 14-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels as well.

Also Read: Datsun GO And GO+ Revealed; Pre-Bookings Begin

Datsun has also updated the cabins of the GO and GO+, both featuring the same design as well. However, the biggest difference between the two cars is the seating capacity. While the former is a 5-seater hatchback, the GO+ is a 7-seater, although technically the last row is still not suitable for adults. That said, Datsun has updated to interior adding a bit of premiumness. The dashboard is all new and features a sporty instrument cluster with trip computer MFD (Multi-Function display), Anti-fatigue front seats with sporty bolster cushioning premium instrument panel, first in segment 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple Car-play, Google Map navigation, App support & voice recognition technology.

Engine options also remain unchanged and will continue to offer the 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that is capable of churning out 67 bhp and develop 104 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, and though the Indonesian-spec model gets a CVT automatic option as well, we do not expect it to come to India.

Also Read: Datsun To Completely Change Its Design Language In 2019

0 Comments

Datsun India has already started pre-bookings for the facelifted GO and GO+, and deliveries will commence from October 10, 2018, onwards. The Datsun GO facelift will rival the likes of the Tata Tiago, Maruti Suzuki Celerio, while the GO+ MPV will compete with the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Datsun Go with Immediate Rivals

Datsun Go
Datsun
Go
Tata Tiago
Tata
Tiago
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki
Alto K10
Hyundai EON
Hyundai
EON
Renault Kwid
Renault
Kwid
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki
Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki
Celerio
Tata Nano
Tata
Nano
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki
Celerio X
TAGS :
Datsun Datsun GO Datsun Go Facelift Datsun cars auto-model-go 2018 Datsun GO Prices

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Becomes India's The Highest Compact Sedan In First Half Of FY2018-19
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Becomes India's The Highest Compact Sedan In First Half Of FY2018-19
2018 Datsun GO and GO+ Launched in India; Prices Start At Rs. 3.83 Lakh
2018 Datsun GO and GO+ Launched in India; Prices Start At Rs. 3.83 Lakh
Tata Tigor Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5.20 Lakh
Tata Tigor Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5.20 Lakh
2018 Tata Tigor Facelift Launch Highlights: Images, Specifications, Prices
2018 Tata Tigor Facelift Launch Highlights: Images, Specifications, Prices
New Hyundai Santro Bookings Officially Open Today
New Hyundai Santro Bookings Officially Open Today
Mercedes-Benz Sales Drop Marginally In Jan-Sept 2018
Mercedes-Benz Sales Drop Marginally In Jan-Sept 2018
2018 Honda CR-V: Price Comparison vs Rivals
2018 Honda CR-V: Price Comparison vs Rivals
2018 Honda CR-V: Key Features Explained
2018 Honda CR-V: Key Features Explained
New Hyundai Santro: All You Need To Know!
New Hyundai Santro: All You Need To Know!
Tata Motors Announces Offers Discounts On Cars Ahead of the Festive Season
Tata Motors Announces Offers Discounts On Cars Ahead of the Festive Season
Maruti Suzuki Flags Off Electric Vehicles For Field Testing In India
Maruti Suzuki Flags Off Electric Vehicles For Field Testing In India
NCAP Crash Results And How They Evolve Through The Years
NCAP Crash Results And How They Evolve Through The Years
2018 Honda CR-V Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 28.15 Lakh
2018 Honda CR-V Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 28.15 Lakh
Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Spotted For The First Time
Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Spotted For The First Time
2018 Hyundai Santro Unveiled: Here's How It Looks
2018 Hyundai Santro Unveiled: Here's How It Looks

Popular Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 5.98 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Datsun Go Alternatives

Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 3.7 - 6.8 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.65 - 4.58 Lakh *
Hyundai EON
Hyundai EON
₹ 3.63 - 5.08 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.55 - 5.86 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.58 - 5.87 Lakh *
Tata Nano
Tata Nano
₹ 2.47 - 3.65 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 5.02 - 5.95 Lakh *
View More
Explore Go
×
Explore Now
x
Tata Tigor Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5.20 Lakh
Tata Tigor Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5.20 Lakh
2018 Tata Tigor Facelift Launch Live Updates: Images, Specifications, Prices
2018 Tata Tigor Facelift Launch Live Updates: Images, Specifications, Prices
New Hyundai Santro Bookings Officially Open Today
New Hyundai Santro Bookings Officially Open Today
2018 Hyundai Santro First Drive
2018 Hyundai Santro First Drive
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities