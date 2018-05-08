2018 Datsun Go And Datsun Go+ Facelift Launched In Indonesia

The Indonesian arm of Datsun has launched the facelift version for two of its popular products, the Go and the Go+ with the Xtronic CVT technology. The prices for the Go facelift start at IDR 102 million ( ₹ 4.90 lakh) for the base manual transmission, while the top-end CVT model is available for IDR 142 million ( ₹ 6.77 lakh). The Datsun Go+ facelift starts at IDR 112 million ( ₹ 5.35 lakh) for the base variant and goes up to IDR 133 million ( ₹ 6.38 lakh). The Go and Go+ facelift also changes its exterior along with subtle changes on the inside.

Up front, the Datsun Go facelift gets an updated grille in the front, redesigned headlamps along with new housing for the LED DRLs and refreshed front and rear bumper. Moreover, the Go facelift now gets ORVMs with integrated turn indicators and a large spoiler. The front splitter, rear diffuser and side skirts come as an option. On the other hand, the Go+ facelift differentiates from the large inserts on the front and rear bumpers. The new 14-inch alloy wheels are a change from the previous generations 15-inch. Another differentiating factor on the facelift is the CVT badging on the boot lid.

(Datsun Go Facelift)

On the inside, the Datsun Go and Go+ facelift gets redesigned dashboard with new AC-vents, refreshed instrument cluster and a 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Moreover, the Go facelift gets an all-black interior, while the Go+ facelift gets beige panel on the inside. Apart from these, the Go facelift also gets power windows, power steering, mobile docking system and a USB port.

(Datsun Go+ Facelift)

Under the hood, both Go facelift and Go+ facelift house the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that is good enough for 78 bhp and 104 Nm, while the Go CVT does 68 bhp and 104 NM of peak torque. Both the engines get the CVT along with the manual gearbox.

In India, Datsun retails both Go and Go+, but the company has not revealed any plan to launch it any time soon, however, we expect it to come to the Indian shores sometime later this year or early next year.

