Now, the BMW X3 is available in both petrol and diesel versions in India.

The Indian arm of German carmaker, BMW India has finally launched the petrol version of the all new BMW X3 in India at a price of ₹ 56.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Bavarian manufacturer is offering the petrol version in the BMW X3 xDrive30i Luxury line and is now open for bookings across all BMW dealerships across India. Like the diesel version, the BMW X3 xDrive30i Luxury line will also be assembled at the company's Chennai plant. BMW had first unveiled the all new BMW X3 in India at the Auto Expo 2018, and later launched the diesel version for ₹ 49.99 lakh for the xDrive 20d Expedition version and ₹ 56.70 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, India) for the xDrive 20d Luxury Line.

BMW X3 58.45 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)

(The new BMW X3 was launched with only diesel engine intially)

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "The BMW X range is a pioneer in the Sports Activity Vehicle segment. The BMW X3 has been extremely successful as it combines supreme SAV characteristics with comfort and everyday suitability. With the launch of the all-new BMW X3 xDrive30i, now our customers can also experience unadulterated driving pleasure in a refined petrol engine option."

Speaking of the BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, Pawah said, "With cutting-edge BMW TwinPower Turbo technology is at its core, this engine spells power and performance. The xDrive technology in the BMW X3 ensures unhindered progress, not only when travelling along rutted gravel or sand tracks, over churned-up ground or in deep mud, but also on city roads with high speed bumps."

(New BMW X3 Interior with new infotainment screen and gesture control)

Apart from the obvious visual appeal, the BMW X3 xDrive30i Luxury line also adds extra richness with the chrome radiator grille bars, two-tone underbody protection in frozen grey matt with chrome trim, air-breather in chrome and classically designed 19-inch light-alloy wheels shine an even brighter spotlight on the elegance of the exterior design.

On the inside, the all new BMW X3 xDrive30i Luxury line offers leather upholstery in Vernasca, a Sensatec-covered instrument panel with contrast stitching and Fine-wood trim in poplar grain grey all catch the eye. Moreover, it also gets the sixth generation iDrive infotainment system, with touchscreen and voice controls. Smartphone integration is also available with options of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come as standard. Other features include the Harmon Kardon 600 watt audio system, BMW ConnectedDrive, Automatic Differential Brakes, Dynamic Traction Control and Adaptive suspension. BMW has also thrown in the X logo in the elegant chrome located on the doors and the centre console.

(New BMW X3 Rear Design)

Under the hood, the BMW X3 xDrive30i Luxury line gets the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, BMW TwinPower Turbo petrol engine that has the ability to churn out 250bhp of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque, coupled to 8-Speed automatic Steptronic sport transmission and is also available with steering wheel paddle shifters. The car accelerates from 0-100kmph in just 6.3 seconds. The petrol engine of the new X3 comes with the BMW xDrive all-wheel-drive system, which monitors the driving situation constantly and responds quickly. The compact, low-weight and efficient all-wheel-drive system distributes the engine's power between the front and rear axle exactly to suit the driving situation and the surface.

