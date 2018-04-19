2018 BMW X3: All That Is New

BMW India today finally launched the third-generation model of the X3 SUV in the country with prices starting at ₹ 49.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). As of now, the SUV is only available in a diesel engine options offered in two variants - xDrive 20d Expedition and xDrive 20d Luxury Line. Along with updated design and styling, the BMW X3 also comes with a host of new features and equipment. While we have already told you all about the new model, here's everything that is new on the 2018 BMW X3.

Exterior

The new BMW X3 comes with a heavily redesigned exterior with a new face and rear section. Up front, the SUV comes with larger kidney grilles and a brand new pair of headlamps which have again been separated from each other unlike the design found in the previous model. The front bumper is also all-new and more muscular now comes with a horizontally-placed LED foglamps instead of older round, halogen units.

(The 2018 BMW X3 comes with an extensively updated exterior)

In terms of dimensions, the new generation BMW X3 now offers more space for both the front and rear passenger. The SUV comes with about 55 mm longer wheelbase and increased boot space as well. The new X3 also gets a larger standard wheel size - 18-inches with the top spec model getting a set of 21-inch wheels. The rear portion of the new X3 has also been redesigned and now the SUV comes with new, larger LED taillamps, a sloping roofline with larger spoiler, and restyled rear bumper.

Interior

The cabin of the new BMW X3 has also been completely redesigned and now the SUV comes with a new dashboard, and interior. Among the big changes, the SUV now gets a new larger touchscreen dash-top display, instead of the previous one which was fitted in. The infotainment system comes with option gesture control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, along with interior ambient lighting options, a heads-up display with readout instead of usual monochrome. There is also the exquisitely embossed chrome X logo located on the doors and the centre console that is new. The SUV also features a restyled steering wheel with silver accents.

(New BMW X3 Interior with new infotainment screen and gesture control)

Other new features on the new X3 include a welcome light carpet, projected from the side sill, rear-view camera with park assist, smartphone holder integrated into the centre console with wireless charging facility for mobile phones and the BMW Display key.

Safety Features

The all-new BMW X3 features comes with six airbags, attentiveness assistance, dynamic stability control (DSC) including cornering brake control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

(New BMW X3 Rear Design)

Engine and Transmission

Under the hood, the new BMW X3 xDrive 20d comes with only one diesel engine option. The oil burner is the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine, but now the X3 makes an increased power 188 bhp and a peak torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 - 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 kmph in just 8 seconds. The X3 is mated to BMW's 8-speed 'Steptronic' transmission that has also been updated for the new car.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.