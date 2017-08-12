2018 BMW X2 Crossover Teased In Latest Camouflaged Images

The 2018 BMW X2 could go on sale internationally by the end of this year

The BMW Concept X2 was a much appreciated model when it was first revealed at the Paris Motor Show last year, and it now seems the production-spec version is following up close to its origins. BMW has released few images of the upcoming X2 and while it may not be completely revealed, the camouflaged shots do give out great detail about the upcoming crossover. Interestingly, images of the BMW X2 were released on a lifestyle blog and not directly by the company, which only goes on to show the kind of target audience the automaker aims with its all-new offering.

(The 2018 BMW X2 will be positioned between the X1 and X3)

As the name suggests, the BMW X2 will quite aptly sit between the X1 and X3 in the company's line-up. We are quite fond of what we see in the images including that rather trendy camouflage. If you liked the concept version, be pleased because a host of the design details have been carried over on the production model. The aggressive front includes the scowling headlights, while the inverted kidney grille design is likeable too. The fog light enclosures also incorporate the X motif on the X2 crossover and has been carried over from the concept. The wide bumper gets larger intakes, another element that has been toned down for production from the concept version.

(The 2018 BMW X2 borrows a host of design elements from the concept)

However, BMW has made certain changes to the X2 for a more production friendly design. There window-line recedes upward post the C-pillar, but the roof is much taller and makes for larger windows. Making for a brawny look, the BMW X2 also gets accentuated wheel arches, while the wraparound LED tail lights look sleek on the camouflaged model. We do hope to see X-shaped LED elements there. The camouflaged images also confirm a standard sunroof and possibly panoramic version available as an option.

(The 2018 BMW X2 will share its underpinnings with the BMW X1)

The upcoming BMW X2 will be targeting a host of young and urban buyers. The crossover will share its underpinnings with the new generation BMW X2 and uses the same UKL architecture that also underpins the new MINI Cooper and Countryman, BMW 2 Series Activ Tourer.This means that the engines will be sending power to the front wheels with all-wheel drive as an option. Expect a choice of petrol and diesel engine options to feature on the X2 when it goes on sale.

2018 BMW X2 Teaser

Speaking of which, the BMW X2 seems production ready and speculations suggest that the model could make its public debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September this year. Global sales, on the other hand, are expected to commence towards the end of this year.

(The BMW X2 is not confirmed for India yet)

While BMW has not confirmed the X2's arrival in India, it is likely that the model just might make it here. With the affinity towards SUVs and crossovers, the X2 has a strong chance to build volumes for BMW India, in-line with the company's vision to take the number one spot over the next 10 years. That said, more details can be expected once the model is unveiled.

