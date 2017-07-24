2018 BMW S1000RR Spotted With Updates

BMW Motorrad seems to be busy working on its supersport BMW S1000RR, updating it for 2018, and now spy shots of the 2018 model have been snapped. The 2018 BMW S1000RR was caught testing somewhere in Germany, and appears to be an all-new motorcycle. The bike appears to have a new chassis, restyled bodywork and even upgrades to the engine. The final production-spec model of the 2018 BMW S1000RR is expected to be unveiled later this year, at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan.

The BMW S1000RR has been around for eight years now, and got its last significant update for the 2015 model year with a retuned engine, lighter weight, new chassis and ABS. So far, there are no details on what kind of updates the S1000RR will get for 2018, but we expect a more sophisticated electronics package with upgrades to the suspension as well as better use of the inertial measurement unit (IMU). BMW is also likely to equip the new S1000RR with a full-colour TFT instrument panel. There's a new exhaust end can as well as re-styled front fairing with new headlights.

The swingarm is expected to be all-new as well, and the engine case on the latest image shows changes to the engine case, so the in-line four engine may have some internal changes and end up providing more output. In its current form, the BMW S1000RR's 999 cc in-line four engine makes 199 bhp at 13,500 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 10,500 rpm. Kerb weight of the current S1000RR is rated at 204 kg, and with the new chassis and swingarm , the 2018 model could well be marginally lighter than the current model.



Source: Motorrad