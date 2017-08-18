2018 BMW R1200GS, R1200GS Adventure Get New Features

BMW Motorrad has announced new colours, and minor updates across the 2018 model range, including a new TFT instrument panel for the BMW R1200GS and R1200GS Adventure, as well as an 'emergency call' feature. The bikes are available in two new shades (either red or blue), as well as a metallic black shade. The most notable addition to the 1200GS however, is the new display, which uses a high-resolution colour screen that can be controlled from the handlebars, and can be connected to a phone. The instrument panel is also capable of integrating an optional GPS.

2018 BMW R1200GS Adventure colour screen with phone connectivity

Also new is the optional electronically adjustable suspension and 'Shift Assist Pro' quick-shifter, along with keyless ignition on the GS Adventure. What the 'emergency call' option does is that it will automatically send an emergency warning signal in the event of an accident. But collision and banking angle sensors are capable of telling the difference between serious accidents and minor tip-overs which do not require emergency services.

Optional features for the 2018 BMW R1200GS Adventure include pro-riding modes with additional "Dynamic" and "Enduro" modes, as well as "Dynamic Pro" and "Enduro Pro" modes. The Pro riding mode features ABS Pro, dynamic brake light, Dynamic Traction Control as well as a Hill Start Control system. The GS Adventure also gets optional electronic suspension with automatic damping adjustment and automatic self-levelling function. As part of the Touring Package, keyless ignition is also offered and the Dynamic Package includes the BMW Shift Assistant Pro.

BMW R1200GS is one of the largest selling BMW motorcycles across the world

The BMW R1200GS and the top-spec BMW R1200GS Adventure have been BMW Motorrad's bestselling models globally. In 2016, the R1200GS models accounted for nearly 47,000 of the 1,45,032 motorcycles sold. In fact, in India too, the R1200GS models account for more than half of the BMW Motorrad's sales since the German branded officially started operations earlier this year.

