2018 BMW F900GS Spotted Undergoing Test Runs

BMW's upcoming middleweight adventure bike has been spotted undergoing test runs, this time on the autobahn in Germany. A few months ago, a near production model was spotted as well, featuring a new parallel-twin engine with an all-new aluminium frame. The engine is expected to be over 800 cc, and the new bike will be latest middleweight adventure bike which will be easier to handle than the big daddy of adventure bikes - the BMW R1200GS. The new bike, expected to be called the BMW F900GS, will replace the existing F800GS.

The bike appears to be completely new from the ground up, with a new engine, and the final drive swapped to the left side of the bike from the right side drive of the F800GS. The chassis is new, as is the swingarm, both made from aluminium now. Overall, the styling hasn't strayed too far from the existing BMW adventure models , but the new bike gets beefier lines, yet manages to look slimmer than the outgoing model. Spy shots show two different variants - one with cast wheels and the other with spoked wheels. So, it's quite possible that BMW will be offering the new F-series in two versions - a more road-oriented version with 19-inch front wheel and cast alloy wheels, and an adventure version with wire-spoke wheels and a 21-inch front wheel size.

The new BMW GS is expected to get two variants - with cast alloy wheels, and with wire-spoke wheels

The new parallel-twin engine is expected to make more power than the current F800Gs's 85 bhp, and will likely make around 95-100 bhp, but still less than the R1200GS's 125 bhp output. So far, there's no word on a launch date. But going by the increasing spy shots, BMW seems to be close to releasing a production model of the bike. We expect the bike to be unveiled sometime later this year, possibly at the EICMA show in November. The new BMW GS will compete with the likes of the Honda Africa Twin and the Triumph Tiger 800, as well as KTM and Yamaha's upcoming middleweight adventure bikes.

Image Source: Motorcycle.com