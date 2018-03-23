2018 Bentley Continental GT: All You Need To Know

Bentley is all set to launch the 2018 Continental GT in India on March 24, 2018. The company first showcased the third generation of the Continental GT at the 2017 Frankfurt Motorshow and now finally will make its way to the country. The 2018 Bentley Continental GT is the automaker's flagship grand tourer and represents "a paradigm shift in driving performance" over its predecessor, as per the company. With the all-new model, the Continental GT is aimed at those who are looking for a sporty drive without compromising on absolute luxury. The 2018 Continental GT has a lot more to offer too in terms of features and driving pleasure.

Here's All You Need To Know About The Bentley Continental GT

This is the third generation of the Continental GT and compared to the predecessor, the new car offers more space for four passengers and their luggage. The design language comes from Bentley's EXP 10 Speed 6 concept shown in 2015. The car offers LED Matrix technology borrowed from the Audis along with 21-inch or 22-inch lightweight, forged wheels. The 2018 Bentley Continental GT gets 17 colour options to choose from The new Continental GT also now longer than the older model with the front wheels pushed further by 135 mm that make way for a longer bonnet and a lowered nose. The wheelbase has increased too by 110 mm, while the Continental GT is now wider by 25 mm. The car is also now lighter by 80 kg over the previous version. Inside, the 2018 Bentley Continental GT adopts the best in luxury with diamond-in-diamond' leather upholstery with 15 colour options for the hides and carpets, driver-focused instrument panel along with 'Bentley Rotating Display' (12.3-inch infotainment system), and a premium 2200 watt Naim audio system with 18 speakers. The 2018 Bentley Continental GT now gets an adaptive chassis that uses Bentley's Dynamic Ride System which ensures stability in all conditions. The engine has also been positioned further back for improved weight distribution. Under the hood, the Continental Grand Tourer uses a 6.0-litre W12 TSI motor tuned to produce 626 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with an ECU that is capable of making 300 million software calculations in one second. The W12 engine is paired to an 8-speed DSG transmission that helps the car sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.7 seconds, all the way till a top speed of 333 kmph. Power is sent to all four wheels via the new Active All-Wheel Drive system, which is rear-biased for the most part but will send power to the front wheels depending on the terrain and traction required. The Continental GT will lock horns against the Aston Martin DB11 and Rolls Royce Wraith. The model will make its way to India a Completely Built Unit (CBU) from the car maker's facility in Crewe, England and expect it to be priced at ₹ 4.5 crore before you add in all the options.

