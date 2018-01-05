2018 Bajaj Discover 110 and 125 Launch Date Announced

Bajaj Auto today announced that the company will be launching the new 2018 Bajaj Discover 110 and Discover 125 on January 10, in India. While the 110 cc Discover is a new addition to the range, the existing 125 cc Bajaj Discover will come with a host of cosmetic upgrades for the 2018 model year. In addition to the new Bajaj Discovers, the Pune-based manufacturer will also be showcasing the 2018 range of Pulsar and Avenger bikes which are also expected to receive some minor cosmetic changes. Baja has already updated the price of the new Discover 125 on its official website, at ₹ 53,171 (ex-showroom Delhi), while the price announcement for the new Discover 110 will happen on the January 10.

We recently shared a set of spy images of the new Bajaj Discover 110 and Discover 125, which also revealed that the overall design of the bikes remains the same with the exception of new colour option and graphics. The new Discover range will come in three colour option - Ebony Black with Red graphics, Ebony Black with Blue graphics and Flame Red with similar red graphics. The colours are expected to be same for both the Discover 125 and the Discover 110 and the bikes will also get new alloy wheels.

As for the all-new Bajaj Discover 110 in particular, the bike is expected to use a completely new diamond single downtube frame that will replace the downtube cradle frame. The new chassis will not only be lighter but offer better feedback as well, thereby offering improved fuel efficiency. It will be positioned above the existing Bajaj Platina in the premium commuter segment rivalling the likes of TVS Victor, Hero Passion Pro, and Honda Dream series.

The new Bajaj Discover 110 is expected to be powered by a new 110 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that is expected to produce about 8.5 bhp and 9 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The Discover 125 on the other hand, will continue with the same 124.6 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine churning out about 11 bhp and 10.8 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 5-speed transmission.

