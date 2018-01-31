2018 Auto Expo: Twenty Two Motors To Launch Flow Electric Scooter Next Month

Twenty Two Motors, a Gurugram-based start-up will launch the Flow electric scooter at the Auto Expo 2018. The Flow electric scooter will be powered by a 2.1 kW electric motor and weighs just 85 kg with a payload of 150 kg. On a single charge, the Flow electric scooter can travel up to 80 km and has a top speed of 60 kmph. The Flow electric scooter, which is the company's first product for the Indian market, will most likely retail at a starting price of ₹ 60,000.

In terms of features, the Flow electric scooter is full of it. These include a reverse gear, cruise control, LCD display, a Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS) and programmable LED lights. Moreover, the Flow will also come with a mobile app which can track the scooter, check for any troubles and diagnose them. Through the 'Geo-fencing' feature, the company says that the rider can program the scooter to not cross a defined area. The scooter will automatically shut down if it goes beyond the limit and send a notification on the rider's phone.

In terms of the technical specification, the Flow electric scooter comes with a 2.1 kW electric motor and makes a peak torque of 90 Nm at 100 rpm. It can also be fully charged within two hours and can travel almost 80 km after that. The Flow electric scooter also gets telescopic suspension, disc brakes at the front and the rear, a mobile charging socket and underseat stowage, which can hold two helmets.

