2018 Audi RS Coupe India Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Images, Prices

Joining the A5 and S5 siblings, Audi India will be launching the second generation RS5 Coupe in the country later today. The 2018 Audi RS5 Coupe is all set to arrive in the country later today and will join its more practical siblings - the A5 and the S5 offerings. While the first generation RS5 Coupe was a mammoth, the second generation promises to be a lot more with improved power, lighter weight and more rigid construction. The 2018 Audi RS5 Coupe is based on a new platform and is about 60 kg lighter than its predecessor. The design language is borrowed from the standard A5 but gets aggressive upgrades including larger air intakes, single frame grille, quattro blister and Matrix LED headlamps. The performance coupe comes with 19-inch wheels as standard, while 20-inchers can be ordered as optional.

Power on the 2018 Audi RS5 Coupe comes from a smaller 2.9-litre TFSI V6 twin turbo engine that replaces the V8 from the first generation. The motor is tuned for 444 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque. While power remains the same, torque output is up by 170 Nm. With the upgrade, the RS5 Coupe can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.9 seconds, and has a top speed of 250 kmph. Audi will be revealing the price on the new RS5 Coupe later today and the model will be locking horns with the BMW M4 in the performance coupe segment. Expect prices above the Rs. 1 crore (ex-showroom) mark.

Catch all the live updates from the 2018 Audi RS5 Coupe launch here: