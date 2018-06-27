2018 Audi Q5 Petrol: What To Expect

Save for the 2.0-litre TFSI engine, the petrol version of the Q5 is largely identical to the diesel trim

Audi is all set to launch the petrol variant of the new-gen Q5 SUV tomorrow, on June 28, in India. The diesel model is already on sale in the country since January 2018, but the growing affinity towards petrol models has now prompted the Ingolstadt-based car manufacturer to introduced petrol version of the SUV. Luckily, we have already driven the new Audi Q5 petrol this week and have also told you what we think about the new petrol model. Save for the 2.0-litre TFSI engine, the petrol version of the Q5 is largely identical to diesel trim and here's what all you can expect from the new petrol SUV from Audi.

Audi Q5 64.62 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: 2018 Audi Q5 Petrol Review

Design and Styling

2018 Audi Q5 Petrol is visually identical to the diesel version of the SUV

Visually, the Audi Q5 petrol is identical to the diesel version of the SUV with no exterior changes what so ever. The SUV gets the same aggressive face with Audi's signature single-frame grill with chrome treatment that is flanked by a pair of sharp-looking Matrix LED headlamps (top-end model) with integrated LED daytime running lamps. The same goes for the bumper as well that features larger air intakes with horizontal chrome elements matching the front grille. The alloys also remain unchanged and the SUV continues to feature the fat 5-spoke wheels. The rear section also remains unchanged and the only noticeable difference between the petrol and the diesel then is the '45 TFSI' badge instead of the '35 TDI' seen on the latter.

Advertisement

Cabin Features and Interior

The 2018 Audi Q5 Petrol's interior and cabin features have been carried over from the diesel trim

Similarly, the cabin of the new Audi Q5 petrol also remains identical to its diesel counterpart, offering the same beige-black dual tone interior, with subtle wooden and chrome elements that add to the styling of the SUV. The centre stage is taken by 8.3-inch infotainment display that sits on top of the dashboard, which is controlled rotary knob on the centre console which allows you to toggle between settings. Then there is the multi-functional three-spoke steering wheel and a large 12.3-inch virtual cockpit instrument cluster behind it that shows a host of information including navigation, music, contacts and the usual which is real-time fuel consumption, distance to empty, average speed and so on and so forth.

Under the front centre armrest, the Q5 petrol comes with a wireless charger, USB charging ports, and chiller and warmer cup holders. The cabin also features leather upholstery, Heads-Up Display (HUD), three-zone climate control and more. The SUV will also feature electronic aids like - active lane assist, collision avoidance assist, pre-sense front and rear, park assist, blind spot warning and much more.

Engine and Transmission

The 2018 Audi Q5 Petrol will get a 2.0-litre petrol engine that churns out 248 bhp

Under the hood, the Audi Q5 petrol features a 2.0-litre petrol engine that churns out 248 bhp and develops 370 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a seamless 7-speed dual clutch transmission and is also assisted by the company signature quattro all-wheel-drive system. The SUV also offers six driving modes to choose from comfort, dynamic, efficient, auto, individual and off-road.

Expected Price and Competition

Considering the host of premium features and equipment, the 2018 Audi Q5 petrol is expected to be priced close to ₹ 50 lakh. The new petrol Q5 will lock horns with a host of petrol offerings including the Mercedes-Benz GLC and the BMW X3.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.