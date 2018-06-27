2018 Audi Q5 Petrol: All You Need To Know

Audi India introduced the new generation Q5 SUV in January this year and while the model has been available only with a diesel heart till now, the demand for petrol SUVs is on the rise in the country. No wonder then that the German automaker is all set to introduce the petrol powered version of the new generation Audi Q5. In its second generation, the SUV has witnessed major upgrades over its predecessor, all of which will be carried over on the petrol version as well. The big change though will be the new 2.0-litre TFSI motor under the hood. With the launch just hours away, here's all you need to know about the upcoming 2018 Audi Q5 Petrol SUV.

(The Audi Q5 petrol will take on the BMW X3, Lexus NX 300h, Mercedes GLC 300 and the likes)

1. There are no visual changes on the 2018 Audi Q5 petrol over the diesel version on sale. Influenced by the new Q7, the massive single-frame grille takes prominence up front, while the headlamps now get Matrix LED lights with LED daytime running lamps. The same goes for the 5-spoke alloy wheels as well, which remain the same as the diesel version. At the rear, the Q5 petrol gets the only telling difference of its motor with the '45 TFSI' badging.

2. The new Audi Q5 petrol's cabin also remains identical to the diesel model. The cabin is finished in a dual-tone black and beige colours with an abundance of leather thrown in. The cabin comes with an 8.3-inch display while you also get the 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit display in place of the analogue instrument cluster. The latter though will be available on the range-topping version.

(2018 Audi Q5 petrol gets no cosmetic changes over the diesel version)

3. Speaking of which, the new generation Audi Q5 petrol will be offered in two top variants.

4. Coming to the engine itself, the new petrol motor on the 2018 Audi Q5 will be the 2.0-litre TFSI unit that is shared with the Q7. The motor is tuned to produce 248 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission. There are six driving modes to choose from comfort, dynamic, efficient, auto, individual and off-road.

(The Q5 petrol can be denoted by the '45 TFFSI' badge on the boot)

5. Some of the features on the new Q5 petrol include Audi's MMI interface that get eight shortcuts, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Heads-up Display (HUD) unit, paddle shifters, and a 12V charging point. Sadly, you don't get a USB port anymore.

6. Safety equipment levels are top notch on the new Q5 petrol with eight airbags, active lane assist, collision avoidance assist, pre-sense front and rear, park assist, and blind spot warning. You also get the Audi Park Assist system with a 360-degree camera.

7. The new Audi Q5 petrol will be locking horns against the BMW X3, Lexus NX 300h, Mercedes-Benz GLC and Volvo XC60 in the segment. This is the brand's third launch this year after the diesel Q5 and the RS5 coupe.

