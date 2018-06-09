2018-19 Season Formula E Grand Prix Calendar Out

If you've been waiting to see what the new season of Formula E has in stored well, the calendar for the 2018-19 season has just been approved and it's going to be a 13-race season and will visit 12 cities. In fact, China features twice in the calendar which was approved by the FIA's World Motor Sport Council. Two races, however, have been listed as TBA. The season opener race will be held in Riyadh on December 15, 2018.

Monaco returns to the calendar for the fifth season but is yet to be confirmed if the series will use the full grand prix layout for the first time because the race is listed as "subject to circuit homologation"

The Mexico City race has been scheduled for February 16 after which the race moves to Hong Kong - with the city's race moving to 10 March from its December slot in 2017. China plays hosts to two races in the fifth season of the Formula E Grand Prix. Sadly, Beijing has stopped hosting the electric championship following its second race back in 2015/16 so we're looking at a completely new venue.

Rome returns to the Formula E Calendar after which the action moves to Paris just two weeks later. The E Prix at Monaco will be held on May 11 followed by Berlin on May 25 2019 and Zurich on June 9 2019.

The round will conclude with a double-header in New York on 13-14 July 2019. What was missed out though was the name Birmingham in the list and that's because the Mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street, said last month that there would be a race there. We will of course keep you updated with the latest and we'll soon have a finalised list soon.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.