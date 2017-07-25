The 2017 Triumph Tiger Explorer XCx will be launched in India later today. The new Tiger Explorer adventure bike will be sold as completely built units (CBUs) in India and in limited numbers. So, pricing will be at a premium and although the bike is available in as many as eight different variants internationally, in India, only the Tiger Explorer XCx will be launched. The Tiger Explorer XCx is expected to be priced at around ₹ 21-22 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price, the new Tiger Explorer competes against the Ducati Multistrada 1200S and the BMW R1200GS and GS Adventure models in India.
The Tiger Explorer XCx is the top-of-the-line model in the off-road oriented model, save the XCa, and is well-equipped with wire spoke wheels, semi-active suspension and hi-end electronics. Visually, the new Tiger Explorer XCx retains the same silhouette of the outgoing model but gets minor cosmetic changes, with a sharper, more muscular look and an electrically adjustable windscreen. The 1,215 cc in-line three cylinder engine remains the same, but it now makes more power and more torque and has a wide powerband. The engine makes 137 bhp and 123 Nm, and is linked to a shaft final drive.
The Tiger Explorer XCx now gets ride-by-wire and a choice of riding modes – Road, Rain and Off-Road, as well as a programmable Rider mode. Suspension is the new Triumph Semi-Active Suspension System from WP which automatically makes adjustments and the bike now gets cornering-optimised ABS and traction control, with a new inertial measurement unit (IMU) which calculates lean angles to deliver traction and braking power accordingly. The new Triumph Tiger Explorer XCx will be sold in limited numbers in India.
2017 Triumph Tiger Explorer XCx: Price Expectation In India
The Triumph Tiger Explorer XCx is imported to India as completely built units (CBUs) and is expected to be priced around Rs. 21-22 lakh (ex-showroom)
