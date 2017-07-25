Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the updated 2017 Triumph Tiger Explorer XCx at a price of ₹ 18.75 lakh (ex-showroom, India), which is quite less than what we expected. Internationally, the Tiger Explorer was updated in 2016 and is available in as many as eight variants, including two low seat options spanning the road-oriented XR and off-road oriented XC range, just like the Tiger 800. In India though, Triumph will limit sales to just the Tiger Explorer XCx variant and sales will be limited to just 20 units across India. The new Tiger Explorer is imported to India as completely built units (CBU) and so commands a premium price tag. It will be available in three colour options - Jet Black, Crystal While and Lucerne Blue.

2017 Triumph Tiger Explorer XCx has a similar silhouette as the outgoing model but gets a host of new updates

The Tiger Explorer XCx gets shaper styling and more muscular looks, although the overall silhouette remains the same as the outgoing model. The 1215 cc, in-line three cylinder engine has been retuned as well and makes more power and more torque on the new model - with maximum power of 137 bhp at 9,300 rpm and peak torque of 123 Nm kicking in at 6,200 rpm. Like the outgoing model, the Tiger Explorer comes with a shaft final drive, but gets a torque-assist clutch.

Also new is the electronics package, which now incorporates three selectable riding modes - Road, Rain and Off-road - as well as a programmable Rider mode, with customisable settings for throttle maps, ABS and traction control. The Tiger Explorer XCx features the new Triumph Semi-active Suspension System manufactured by WP. Also new are the cornering-optimised ABS and traction control systems which, together with inertial measurement unit (IMU), calculates the bike's lean angle to provide optimum traction and braking power. The Triumph Tiger Explorer XCx competes with the Ducati Multistrada 1200S as well as the BMW R1200GS in India. Here's a detailed look at the new Triumph Tiger Explorer XCx.