2017 Triumph Tiger Explorer XCx: All You Need To Know

Triumph is launching the new Tiger Explorer in India on July 25, 2017. The new Tiger Explorer is a major update to the litre-class adventure bike, with just about everything getting some kind of update. Globally, the new Tiger Explorer was introduced in 2016 and is available in several variants, just like its younger sibling the Tiger 800 series. So, it's available in the road-oriented XR range and the off-road oriented XC range, with as many as eight different variants. In India though, Triumph will limit the numbers of the bikes which will be available on sale to only about 20, and only the Tiger Explorer XCx variant will be offered on sale. Here's a look at all you need to know about the new Triumph Tiger Explorer XCx.

The new Triumph Tiger Explorer gets sharper and more muscular looks

1. What does it look like?

Visually, the new Triumph Tiger Explorer XCx retains the same silhouette, but gets minor cosmetic changes, with a sharper, and more muscular look, as well as an electrically adjustable windscreen. Overall, the pain quality looks better and the bike looks better built as well. The wire spoke wheels comprise a 19-inch at the front and a 17-inch at the rear. In addition, heated grips are standard on the XCx variant, as well as cruise control.

The 1215 cc in-line three engine makes 137 bhp and 123 Nm

2. Has the engine been updated?

Yes, the new Tiger Explorer packs the signature 1215 cc, in-line three cylinder engine, but now it makes more power and more torque and meets the latest global emission norms as well. The engine makes 137 bhp at 9,300 rpm and a peak torque of 123 Nm at 6,200 rpm, and comes with a shaft final drive and new exhaust muffler. Also new is a light, torque-assist clutch.

In India, only the Tiger Explorer XCx variant will be offered on sale and in limited numbers

3. What else is new?

The new Tiger Explorer gets a whole new range of technical upgrades. There are now three selectable rider modes - Road, Rain and Off-Road which incorporate different settings for ABS, traction control and throttle maps, each optimised to suit the riding conditions in the selected mode. Additionally, there is also a programmable 'Rider' mode, which allows the rider to customise individual settings according to personal preferences.

The 2017 Tiger Explorer XCx gets semi-active suspension and an inertial measurement unit

4. Any upgrades on suspension and brakes?

The Tiger Explorer XCx features the Triumph Semi-Active Suspension System manufactured by WP. The suspension allows electronic adjustment of damping and spring preload for differing conditions. Front suspension is 48 mm upside down forks with 190 mm of travel, and rear suspension gets 193 mm wheel travel, with automatic preload adjustment. The XCx also features a cornering-optimised ABS and traction control systems, and what is a bonus is the new IMU (inertial measurement unit), which calculates the bike's lean angle to better aid the two systems. The braking system consists of Brembo monoblock 4-piston radial calipers gripping twin 305 mm floating discs at the front, and a single 282 mm, 2-piston caliper at the rear.

5. Pricing and Market Positioning

The new Triumph Tiger Explorer will be available on sale in limited numbers, approximately 20 units have been earmarked for the Indian market. The bike has been imported as a completely built unit (CBU) and is expected to be priced around ₹ 22 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price, the new Triumph Tiger Explorer locks horns with the likes of the Ducati Multistrada 1200S and the BMW R 1200 GS, but is a slightly pricey proposition for a top-end adventure bike.