2017 Triumph Street Triple: What To Expect

Triumph India is all set to introduce the 2017 Triumph Street Triple S. With design tweaks, an all-new engine and updated suspension and chassis, the new Street Triple promises more exciting performance than ever before. Here's what we expect from Triumph India.

Triumph Motorcycles is all set to launch the all-new 2017 Triumph Street Triple S in India. The new Street Triple gets minor design tweaks and new features, but the biggest change is under the skin. The 2017 Street Triple gets an all-new 765 cc in-line triple engine in three states of tune, each for the S, R and RS variants. Triumph India will first launch the Street Triple S, the least powerful variant which makes 111 bhp, followed by the top-spec RS variant which makes 121 bhp by the end of the year. For now, we'll take a look at what we can expect from the Street Triple S.

The 2017 Triumph Street Triple range includes the S, R and RS variants

Triumph says the new engine gets as many as 80 new parts, including an increased bore and stroke, new cam, pistons and Nikasil plated aluminium barrels for better heat dissipation. The three-cylnder engine is paired to a six-speed transmission but the S variant also misses out on the slip and assist clutch offered on the R and RS models. Nevertheless, with 111 bhp on tap, and 73 Nm of peak torque kicking in at 9100 rpm, the Street Triple S promises more than enough performance for riders inclined towards a 'sporty' riding experience.

The new 765 cc, 3-cylinder engine makes 111 bhp and 73 Nm of peak torque

The Street Triple S also gets a new gullwing swingarm, and Showa suspension front and rear. The 41 mm upside down separate function fork has 110 mm of front wheel travel while the monoshock has 124 mm rear wheel travel and is adjustable for preload. Braking is handled by Nissin two-piston sliding calipers on the front wheel and a Brembo single-piston sliding caliper gripping a 220 mm disc at the rear. ABS is standard, but cannot be switched off. Traction control though, is switchable. The Street Triple S also misses out on the biggest USP of the 2017 Street Triple, the new TFT colour screen. The 'S' variant will get a conventional LCD screen with an analogue rev counter, but the RS variant will get the state-of-the-art TFT screen with automatic contrast and different display styles.

CarandBike has learnt that Triumph intends to keep the price of the new Street Triple S extremely competitive, considering it will take on the very capable Kawasaki Z900 in this segment. So, expect the price of the new Triumph Street Triple S to be around or just under ₹ 9 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Triumph Street Triple first batch ready to be dispatched

In fact, Vimal Sumbly, Managing Director, Triumph Motorcycles India recently tweeted a picture of the first lot of the Street Triples ready to be dispatched.