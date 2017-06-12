Triumph Street Triple NA * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the all-new Triumph Street Triple with prices starting at ₹ 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in the entry-level S variant. The British manufacturer's middleweight naked gets upgrades in all departments sporting an all-new engine, evolved design, updated suspension and a lighter chassis. Now, we have been bringing you all the live updates from the launch, while we've also ridden the bike and told you about it. The previous generation Street Triple was much appreciated in India and the all-new version is only expected to perform better with the agility of a sports bike and the practicality of a naked. Here's everything you need to know about the all-new Street Triple.At the outset, the 2017 Street Triple gets an evolved design language. The styling is sharper now but retains the iconic bug-shaped dual headlamps seen on the previous iterations. The bike sports new inner and outer radiator cowls, front and rear mudguard, and new rear body panels. Triumph says the new Street is the lightest bike in its class with a dry weight of 166 kg, despite sporting a larger engine. At present, the naked is being offered in 2 colour options - Diable Red and Phantom Black. Being the base variant, the entry-level Street Triple S uses an LCD instrument console, instead of the fancy TFT screen available on the RS version.Power comes from the all-new 765 cc in-line triple engine on the Street Triple. Triumph says, the motor gets 80 new components including an increased bore and stroke, new cam, pistons and Nikasil plated aluminium barrels for better heat dissipation. In fact, this same engine will also power the FIA Moto2 championship from the 2019 season. The company has only introduced the Street Triple S version today, which is the most affordable one and also gets the lowest power output at 111 bhp and 73 Nm of peak torque. The more powerful R and RS versions will carry the same engine, albeit with a higher power output and will be introduced later this year.With respect to the suspension setup, the 2017 Triumph Street Triple uses a Showa suspension at the front and rear. The bike gets 41 mm USD forks up front with separate function fork and 110 mm of travel, while the pre-load adjustable monoshock unit at the rear has 124 mm of rear wheel travel. There's also a new gullwing swingarm in place on the new Street that's lighter as well. Braking performance, on the other hand, is handled by Nissin with a two-piston sliding calipers at the front and a Brembo-sourced single-pot caliper with a 220 mm disc at the rear. Triumph also offers traction control on the new Street Triple, while dual-channel ABS is offered as standard and cannot be switched off.Triumph India has managed to keep the prices competitive on the Street Triple S as it takes on the very well priced Kawasaki Z900 in the country. The British bike will also face competition from the Ducati Monster 821, Aprilia Shiver 900 and the likes, and while some of these rivals may be more expensive and more powerful as well, the top-spec RS variant on the Street will prove as a more appropriate competitor with all the bells and whistles. Bookings for the new Triumph Street Triple are already open across the country, while deliveries will commence in the following days.