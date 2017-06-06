2017 Triumph Street Triple: Launch Date Announced

The 2017 Triumph Street Triple is a motorcycle that we have been waiting for, with bated breath. And it has been confirmed that the British motorcycle manufacturer will be launching the new-generation Street Triple in India on 12 June, 2017. The Triumph Street Triple was launched for the first time in 2007 and this is the third-generation model that was earlier showcased in late 2016. We had the opportunity to ride the new-gen Street Triple and it proved to be a rather impressive naked sport motorcycle.

(2017 Triumph Street Triple Family)

The 2017 Triumph Street Triple has three variants, which are the S, R and the top of the line ₹ All the variants have different power outputs and equipment list. Triumph Motorcycles India will be launching the 'S' variant of the Street Triple and then launch the 'R' and the 'RS' before the year draws to a close. Triumph dealers have also confirmed that they have started accepting bookings for the all-new Street Triple for ₹ 1 lakh. Also, they have said that the new Triumph Street Triple S will have an 'on-road, Delhi' price of ₹ 10 lakh or so.

(2017 Triumph Street Triple S - Engine)

2017 Triumph Street Triple Specifications

2017 Triumph Street Triple Street Triple R Street Triple S Street Triple RS Displacement 765 cc, 3-cylinder 765 cc, 3-cylinder 765 cc, 3-cylinder Max Power 111 bhp @ 11,250 rpm 116 bhp @ 12,000 rpm 121 bhp @ 11,700 rpm Max Torque 73 Nm @ 9,100 rpm 77 Nm @ 9,400 rpm 77 Nm @ 10,800 rpm Transmission 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed Slipper Clutch No Yes Yes Dry Weight 166 kg 166 kg 166 kg Riding Modes 2 riding modes 4 riding modes 5 riding modes Switchable ABS No (only ABS) Yes Yes Switchable Traction control Yes Yes Yes 5-inch TFT instrumentation No Yes Yes

(2017 Street Triple S)

The 2017 Street Triple gets quite a few changes when compared to the previous-generation model which is already on sale in India. The engine is all-new, the air box is new, the exhaust is lighter and free-flowing and the R and RS variants get a slipper clutch as well. Globally, the Triumph Street Triple has always been one of the company's most successful models. In fact, ever since it was launched in 2007, over 50,000 models of the Street Triple have been sold worldwide. In India itself, Triumph has sold close to 400 units of the Street Triple. The company will be assembling the Street Triple locally and it will be going up against the likes of Ducati Monster 821 and the Kawasaki Z900.