2017 Triumph Street Triple: Launch Date Announced

The 2017 Triumph Street Triple is a motorcycle that we have been waiting for, with bated breath. And it has been confirmed that the British motorcycle manufacturer will be launching the new-generation Street Triple in India on 12 June, 2017. The Triumph Street Triple was launched for the first time in 2007 and this is the third-generation model that was earlier showcased in late 2016. We had the opportunity to ride the new-gen Street Triple and it proved to be a rather impressive naked sport motorcycle.
The 2017 Triumph Street Triple has three variants, which are the S, R and the top of the line ₹ All the variants have different power outputs and equipment list. Triumph Motorcycles India will be launching the 'S' variant of the Street Triple and then launch the 'R' and the 'RS' before the year draws to a close. Triumph dealers have also confirmed that they have started accepting bookings for the all-new Street Triple for ₹ 1 lakh. Also, they have said that the new Triumph Street Triple S will have an 'on-road, Delhi' price of ₹ 10 lakh or so.
2017 Triumph Street Triple Specifications
|2017 Triumph Street Triple
|Street Triple R
|Street Triple S
|Street Triple RS
|Displacement
|765 cc, 3-cylinder
|765 cc, 3-cylinder
|765 cc, 3-cylinder
|Max Power
|111 bhp @ 11,250 rpm
|116 bhp @ 12,000 rpm
|121 bhp @ 11,700 rpm
|Max Torque
|73 Nm @ 9,100 rpm
|77 Nm @ 9,400 rpm
|77 Nm @ 10,800 rpm
|Transmission
|6-speed
|6-speed
|6-speed
|Slipper Clutch
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Dry Weight
|166 kg
|166 kg
|166 kg
|Riding Modes
|2 riding modes
|4 riding modes
|5 riding modes
|Switchable ABS
|No (only ABS)
|Yes
|Yes
|Switchable Traction control
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|5-inch TFT instrumentation
|No
|Yes
|Yes
