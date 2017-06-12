2017 Triumph Street Triple 765 S Launch: Price, Specs, Features, Images

The 2017 Triumph Street Triple will be launched in India later today. The British motorcycle manufacturer's acclaimed roadster, available in three trims, will come powered by the new 765 cc engine albeit in different states of tune depending on the selected trim. Out of the trio of the Street Triple bikes, the S model makes the least power at 111 bhp, while the R model makes 116 bhp, and the top-end RS makes 121 bhp. Triumph India will launch only the Street Triple S in India today; the R variant is not expeceted to make it to India but the RS is likely to be introduced here by the end of the year.

The Triumph Street Triple, or Striple as it is fondly called, is a globally reknowned naked bike with a lot on offer. As noted in our Street Triple review, the motorcycle offers superlative performance, excellent handling, and the ability to become an occasional track tool as well. It will face competition from the Kawasaki Z900 in the segment. We expect the 2017 Street Triple S to be priced around ₹ 9 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).