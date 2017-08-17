Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced the Gixxer SP and Gixxer SF SP special edition motorcycles in the country, adding new livery to its 150 cc offerings. The special edition Suzuki Gixxer SP has been priced at ₹ 81,175, while the Gixxer SF SP is priced at ₹ 99,312 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi), and remains the same as the standard version. Interestingly, the special edition Gixxers come just days after Suzuki Gixxer SF was launched in India with single-channel ABS unit.



The 2017 Suzuki Gixxer SP version features a new tri-colour paint job with striking graphics on the front cowl and fuel tank. There is also a Gixxer SP 2017 emblem added on the bike. The special edition models will be available in the new orange black colour scheme.

(Unlike the SF, the Suzuki Gixxer continues to use the 154.9 cc carbureted engine)

Announcing the launch, Suzuki India - EVP, Sales and Marketing, Sajeev Rajasekharan said, "We are pleased to announce the latest Special Edition variants of the Gixxer SF, with ABS and FI; and Gixxer. The Gixxer SP 2017 Series exudes these attributes perfectly, while also injecting fresh excitement and thrill into the successful and popular Gixxer motorcycles portfolio. The SP editions stay committed to our promise of offering riders a blend of exceptional performance, sporty looks, and a pride of ownership."

With respect to mechanicals, the Suzuki Gixxer SP and Gixxer SF SP get no changes. The bikes continue to draw power from the 154.9 cc single-cylinder engine that makes 14.5 bhp at 8000 rpm and peak torque of 14 Nm at 6000 rpm. The Gixxer SF, on the other hand, was updated with fuel injection last year in a bid to make way for slightly sportier performance from the motor.

