2017 Suzuki Alivio (Maruti Suzuki Ciaz) Facelift Spied In China

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is on sale in a host of markets including China under the nameplate 'Suzuki Alivio'. Essentially the same model, the Suzuki Alivio is due for a facelift later this year and clear spy shots of the updated model have now surfaced online. The updated Alivio sedan gets a host of subtle yet effective changes to the exterior, some of which just might make its way to the Indian market. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz was launched in India in 2015 and is due for a comprehensive refresh next year.

Going by the images, the 2017 Suzuki Alivio gets a reworked front with a large single-frame grille that incorporates horizontal bars finished in chrome. The headlamp cluster has been tweaked as well and now seems to incorporate LED daytime running lights. The front bumper has also seen changes and gets reworked fog lamp enclosures.

(The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz moved to the NEXA chain of dealerships earlier this year)

We do not see major changes to the rear in these spy images, but the 2017 Suzuki Alivio does seem to sport revised tail lights with a larger brake light while the bumper has been reworked as well and sports a cleaner look, losing the enclosure for the reflectors.

While images of the interior haven't made it to the internet yet, do expect to see subtle upgrades to the cabin and several feature additions. Keeping up with the competition, the updated Suzuki Alivio is likely to get rain sensing wipers, auto headlamp on function and a new instrument cluster with a TFT MID unit. Engine options aren't likely to see much change.

(The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz S was launched recently and lends a sporty touch to the sedan)

That said, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift is expected to hit the Indian showrooms only by next year. The model was moved to the NEXA line of showrooms earlier this year, a big move by the carmaker prompting the model amidst its other premium offerings. The Ciaz is a popular seller for the carmaker and currently the bestselling C-segment sedan. The model competes against the Honda City, Volkswagen Vento, skoda Rapid and will also lock horns with the upcoming new generation Hyundai Verna.

It needs to be seen if the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will be carrying the same styling or will it be changed for the Indian market. The model is already under testing and certainly will be something to watch out for in the coming months.

Spy Image Source: Autohome.com.cn

