2017 Skoda Octavia Facelift Vs Hyundai Elantra Vs Toyota Corolla Altis Vs Volkswagen Jetta: Specifications Comparison

Czech carmaker Skoda has finally launched the 2017 Octavia facelift in India at a starting price of ₹ 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Skoda India claims that this is the lowest price tag received by an Octavia yet and in retrospect, the carmaker has equipped the updated Octavia with a host of smart and comfort feature to give it an edge over competitors. We have already driven the car in India and have told you everything that we know about the 2017 Skoda Octavia facelift. Considering those aspects we have to say that the Octavia still remains a good value proposition in a segment, which already has some popular players like the Hyundai Elantra, Volkswagen Jetta and the Toyota Corolla Altis.

While the new-gen Hyundai Elantra was launched in India in late 2016, Toyota introduced the Corolla Altis facelift just early this year. On the other hand, the Volkswagen Jetta is a bit dated considering the car was launched in early 2015 and since then there have been no updates. So in terms of features and specification, which mid-size sedan takes the lead? Let's find out.

Design and Dimensions

The 2017 Skoda Octavia facelift comes with improved styling and new features

Visually, the Skoda Octavia facelift is pretty much similar to the previous model so it still carries those straight lines and subtle design of an executive sedan that is commonly seen in cars in this segment. It is the same case with the Volkswagen Jetta and the Toyota Corolla Altis facelift. On the other hand, the Hyundai Elantra has sidestepped from this executive sedan philosophy and stands out with its sharpers lines, curvy silhouette and chiselled design features. In fact, Hyundai has kept the design quite compact compared to its rivals, with a total length of just 4570 mm, while the new Skoda Octavia is the longest at 4670 mm. In comparison, the Toyota Corolla Altis is 4620 mm long and the Volkswagen Jetta is 4659 mm.

The Skoda Octavia is also the widest one at 1814 mm followed by the Elantra with a width of 1800 mm, the Jetta at 1778 mm and finally the Coralla Altis, which is the slimmest at 1775 mm. The Skoda Octavia is also the tallest among all at 1476 mm, while the Corolla Altis is 1475 mm tall. The Hyundai Elantra and the Volkswagen Jetta are the shorter ones at 1465 mm and 1453 mm respectively. As for the wheelbase, the Hyundai Elantra and the Toyota Corolla Altis both take the lead at 2700 mm, while the Skoda Octavia and VW Jetta come with a wheelbase of 2688 mm and 2648 mm respectively.

The new Hyundai Elantra is the most stylish and compact one among its peers

Features and Equipment

The 2017 Skoda Octavia facelift comes with a new split headlamp design that the company calls Quadra LED headlights because it's split into four compartments. The updated Octavia also gets new LED daytime running lights and fog lamps on the bumper. The Octavia also comes with 17-inch Alcatras alloy wheels and LED taillamps. The Skoda Octavia facelift also comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Mirror link to give the best smart phone integration. Other features include -automatic front wiper system with rain sensor, hands-free parking, rear view camera and more. Safety features include 8 airbags, ABS with EBD and hydraulic brake assistant, rear defogger, fatigue detection and more.

The Hyundai Elantra comes with projector headlamps, LED position lights. The car also comes with a touchscreen infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Hyundai has also equipped that car with a host of convenience features like drive mode select, hands-free smart trunk, auto cruise control, keyless entry with smart key, armrest for both front and rear seats, and USB/AUX-IN/Bluetooth connectivity to name a few. Other comfort and safety features include - sunroof, side and curtain airbags, front ventilated seats, speed sensing auto door lock, ABS and EBD as standard, electronic stability control, hill-start assist and rear parking sensor among others.

The 2017 Toyota Corolla Altis gets a bolder stance

Like its peers, the Toyota Corolla Altis also comes with projector headlamps and LED day time running lights. Toyota Corolla Altis is the only sedan in its class to offer reclining rear seats. Other features include a touchscreen infotainment system, with DVD player, hand gesture and more. Toyota's safety standards have been maintained as the car offers 7 SRS airbags, Hill start Assist control, Vehicle Stability Control and an impact absorbing structure adding to the excellent cabin rigidity and occupant safety.

Similarly, the Volkswagen Jetta features Bi-Xenon headlamps and LED daytime running lights, 16-inch alloy wheels, Multi-function display, rain sensing wipers, 12-way electrically adjustable driver seat with lumbar support and more. On the safety front, the Volkswagen Jetta offers a host of features like - about 8 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill hold control, fatigue detection and more.

Engine Specifications and Transmission

Powertrain wise the 2017 Skoda Octavia facelift comes in three engine options - 1.8-litre TSI, the 1.4-litre TSI and the top-end 2-litre TDI. The 1.8-litre TSI engine makes 178 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque while mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The smaller 1.4-litre TSI petrol gets mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and makes 147 bhp and the same 250 Nm of peak torque. At the same time, the tried and tested 2-litre TDI diesel motor makes 141 bhp and 320 Nm of torque and gets the option of both, the 6-speed manual and the 6-speed DSG auto box.

The new-gen Hyundai Elantra comes in both petrol and diesel engine options - an all-new 2-litre petrol engine and a 1.6-litre diesel motor. while the petrol motor makes a class-leading 150 bhp and develops a peak torque of 192 Nm, the oil burner offers a maximum of 126 bhp and develops a peak torque of 260 Nm. Transmission options for both the engines include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed automatic unit.

The facelifted Corolla Altis also comes in both petrol and diesel guises. The petrol engine is the 1.8-litre unit that makes 138 bhp of peak power and 173 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional CVT auto box. The diesel trim gets the 1.4-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged unit that makes 87 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The Volkswagen Jetta is the oldest one in the lot

The Volkswagen Jetta comes powered by the same set of engines as before, i.e. a 1.4-litre TSI and 2-litre TDI. The former makes 120 bhp and develops 200 Nm of peak torque, while the more 2-litre oil burner makes 138 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The petrol variants come only with manual transmission, while the diesel variants get the option of both - the 6-speed manual and the 7-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission.

Price Differentiation

Skoda Octavia - ₹ 15.49 lakh to ₹ 22.89 lakh (ex-showroom post-GST)

Hyundai Elantra - ₹ 12.48 lakh - ₹ 18.46 lakh (ex-showroom post-GST)

Toyota Corolla Altis - ₹ 14.88 lakh - ₹ 18.26 lakh (ex-showroom post-GST)

Volkswagen Jetta - ₹ 14.33 lakh - ₹ 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi, pre-GST)

On paper, the 2017 Skoda Octavia does seem to have an upper hand over its rivals purely based on the new features and specifications. Having said that, Both the Hyundai Elantra and the Toyota Corolla Altis are also recently updated and quite at par in comparison. And even though the Volkswagen Jetta is an equally good car to drive, it hasn't received an update in over 2 years. So, in a nutshell the Octavia is the latest and most equipped one but it is still the most expensive one among all. So, is it worth that additional premium? well we can only answer that when we get to compare the cars in real world conditions. So, watch this space for our comparison review.