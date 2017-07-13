2017 Skoda Octavia Facelift; Variants Explained In Detail

The 2017 Skoda Octavia facelift has been launched in India at a price of ₹ 15.49 lakh. Our first impression of the car has been a positive one and needless to say to we were looking forward to the car being launched in the country. Skoda India was able to keep the pricing competitive and with a bunch of updates to the car in terms of design and features, we believe that Skoda India has got it right. The 2017 Skoda Octavia facelift was launched with three engine variants; the 1.4 TSI, 1.8 TSI and the 2.0 TDI. In addition, the car gets three trim levels which are Ambition, Style and Style Plus. With this story we try and give you a trim-wise lowdown for the 2017 Skoda Octavia facelift. Click here to read the highlights from the launch of the Skoda Octavia Facelift.

Variant-wise prices of the 2017 Skoda Octavia Facelift

2017 Skoda Octavia Petrol variants Prices (ex-showroom, India) Octavia Ambition 1.4 TSI MT ₹ 15,49,405 Octavia Style 1.4 TSI MT ₹ 17,49,605 Octavia Style 1.8 TSI AT ₹ 18,59,429 Octavia Style Plus 1.8 TSI AT ₹ 20,89,900 2017 Skoda Octavia Diesel variants Prices (ex-showroom, India) Octavia Ambition 2.0 TDI CR MT ₹ 16,89,974 Octavia Style 2.0 TDI CR MT ₹ 18,95,608 Octavia Style 2.0 TDI CR AT ₹ 20,49,619 Octavia Style Plus 2.0 TDI CR AT ₹ 22,89,573

Skoda Octavia Ambition

Skoda offers the Ambition trim in the 1.4 TSI (manual transmission) and the 2.0 TDI (manual transmission) engine options. Starting with features, the Ambition trims get halogen headlamps along with LED DRLs. The car wears 16-inch alloys too. The cabin gets a new 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartLink. There is dual-zone climate control, a multi-function steering wheel, armrest at the front and AC vents for the rear passengers. Four airbags, ABS (anti-lock brakes), ESC (electronic stability control) and MKB (multi-collision braking) are standard fitments. Reverse parking sensors are standard as well. It could be safely said that even the base variant of the 2017 Skoda Octavia facelift is loaded decently enough when it comes to creature comforts and safety.

(The 2017 Skoda Octavia Facelift makes use of premium materials inside the cabin)

Skoda Octavia Style

The Style Trim is the mid-level variant of the new Octavia. It is offered with the 1.4 TSI, 1.8 TSI and the 2.0 TDI engine options. Instead of Halogen lamps, this variant gets Skoda's QuadraLED headlights which are adaptive in nature. All lighting elements are LEDs. This particular trim also gets CrystaGlo LED DRLs and front fog lamps with cornering functions. The infotainment system is now an 8-inch unit with capacitive touch and gets all smartphone integration options such as Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink. Other features include front parking sensors, reverse camera, footwell lighting, 2 USB charging points and 6 airbags. There is lumbar support adjustment for driver along with generous use of leather upholstery on the seats, steering wheel and the gear knob/selector as well. There is a cruise control and puddle lamp as well.

(The New Skoda Octavia gets smartphone integration and ambient lighting in 10 colours too)

Skoda Octavia Style Plus

Along with the features of the Style variants, the Style Plus variant gets even more features for the comfort safety of the passengers. The infotainment system now has Amundsen Navigation and the 'Skoda Boss Connect app', which could be used by the rear seat passengers to control the infotainment functions. These variants also get an electric panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting in 10 colours, which look really cool. On the technology front, there is hand-free parking, which enables the car to manoeuvre itself in and out of tight parking spots along with the iBuzz fatigue alert system that detects driver fatigue on long drives. The driver seat gets memory function too. Skoda also offers KESSY (keyless entry start and exit system with engine start/stop button) on the top Style Plus trim. There is a tyre pressure monitoring system thrown in as well along with the number of airbags going up to 8. The top trim of the Skoda Octavia facelift is fully loaded.